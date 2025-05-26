15 Things To Bring To The Lake For The Perfect Picnic

At this point, I am a pro picnicer. I love a quality picnic. I will picnic in the park, at the beach, or in someone's backyard; I genuinely don't care. However, one of my favorite picnic spots is by a lake. There is something extra serene about the lake views as I happily munch on my turkey sandwich. However, as all pro picnic goers know, your picnic location determines what you need to bring. For example, you won't need floaties for a backyard picnic, but if you are at the beach, you may want to throw them in your bag. Here are the top 15 things to bring to the lake for a perfect picnic.

1. A Cooler And Trash Bags

Both of these items are essentials. No one wants to eat a hot sandwich or drink warm juice. Similarly, no one wants you to leave your trash behind. While garbage cans are usually available, gathering all your trash and meandering over there can be a challenge. Get a decent-sized cooler and fill it with ice. Store all your food and drinks that need to be kept cool to keep them fresh all day. Bring some trash bags and set up your trash at your picnic site, then easily gather and dispose of it all.

2. The Proper Snacks

This is key; not all snacks are made equal. You want some light munchy snacks, and then you want some heavier hitters to fill you up. My go-to is sandwiches or wraps. They are easy to make, are handheld foods that don't make a mess, and almost everyone enjoys them. I also pack some chips and make guac to go with it. Throw in a fruit salad for some sweetness and hydration. Other favorites of mine for a picnic include salads, popcorn, hamburgers, and hot dogs. Don't forget the condiments!

3. Games, Games, And More Games

Next on our list of things to bring to have a perfect lake picnic we have games. It doesn't matter if it is corn hole, a deck of cards, or your favorite board game, just bring them. Games are a great way to pass the time and keep everyone entertained. Sometimes idle chatter isn't enough, when things get slow whip out the games.

4. A Tent Or Form Of Shade

Picnics are great but sunburn isn't. A great way to avoid that is to bring your own source of shade. It can be a pop up canopy tent, it can be an actual tent, it can be an umbrella you bought at 5 Below. Just ensure that you have some form of shade with you. Otherwise your food and you are going to roast under that hot mid-day sun.

5. Ground Covering

When thinking of things you need to bring to the lake to have a perfect picnic, ground covering is definitely one of them. The grass is great when it's underneath your toes but sitting on it can be irritating. Some people get itchy, for others it is the bugs that they dislike. For me, it's the goose poop. Yea, you are near a lake after all and geese love lakes. So if you don't want to worry about any unwanted guests, animal droppings, and just want to be comfortable bring ground covering. That can be blankets, towels, mats, your options are endless.

6. Bug Spray

Another must have item for a perfect lake picnic is bug spray. You are by the water which means it is mosquito haven. If you don't want to become a snack yourself make sure you have this in your bag. You may also want to invest in things that keep the bugs away from your picnic site to help protect your food as well. No one wants flies on their food.

7. First- Aid Supplies

I know what you are thinking, what could possibly go wrong during a picnic at the lake? Trust me, bumps, bruises, and accidents can happen anywhere at anytime. You always wanted to be prepared with some Neosporin, band aids, and basic first aid. It is the one item you hope you never need but that you should always have just in case.

8. Water Gear

If you are looking to have a lake perfect picnic then you need to pack the water gear. After all, you didn't choose this picnic location just for the views. Have your water shoes, your goggles, your floaties, or pool noodles, whatever water gear you need to have a good time, pack it up. Trust me it sucks to get to the lake and realize you forgot something simple like your water shoes or even your bathing suit.

9. Utensils And "Fancy" Items

This is something that often slips my mind when packing for any picnic and it can be detrimental. Pack some utensils and what I call "fancy items." Fancy items include things like cups, napkins, condiments pouches, things like that. Things that seem like extras or non necessities that can really make or break your picnic. If you are having a lot of finger food like popcorn or hotdogs it may not be an issue. However you still want some paper plates. Additioanlly once you throw things like fruit salad in the mix you are going to want those forks involved.

10. Lots Of Hydration

Next up on our list of things you need for a lake perfect picnic we have hydration. You will be out in the sun so you need to properly hydrate. I am talking that glorious H20 here people. Sure you can bring your juices and your teas or whatever else you want to drink on your picnic, but also ensure you have plenty of fresh water. Nothing ruins a good time like dehydration.

11. Music

If you want a lively picnic don't forget the tunes. Throw a portable speaker in your bag and call it a day! Just ensure it is fully charged before you head out to the lake, as well as the phone that will be connecting to it to play the lakeside picnic jams.

12. Sunblock

Sunblock is a must have for your lake perfect picnic. The sun can be brutal, especially if you are out on the water. Ensure you apply before you go and that you bring enough to reapply every couple of hours while you are there. While we may like our sandwiches toasted, we do not want our skin that way.

13. After Water Care

Some may say that this is a luxury or non essential perfect lake picnic item, I would politely disagree. After water care is essential to feeling your best. For me, it involves a proper towel to dry off with, lotion or moisturizer for my skin, a hairbrush to get out the tangles, and maybe even a de-tangle spray. Trust me, if you have kids it is worth the hassle of packing things that will make life easier, like a detangle spray for those hair knots.

14. Change Of Clothes

Following the train of thought of after water care, you are also going to want a change of clothes. It is a picnic, and a lake one at that. Your first outfit is probably going to get sandy, wet, or have mustard stains on it by the end of the day. I recommend that your second set of clothes be your comfy clothes that you can be relaxed in on your drive home. Or if you are going out to dinner or somewhere else after then pack your "going out" clothes for after the picnic.

15. A Wagon

Finally, our last item on things you should bring to have a lake perfect picnic, we have a wagon. Yes, one of those little beach wagons. Trust me, it is a life saver. You can pile everything on this list into that little wagon and wheel it over to your spot. You don't have to carry 85 bags at once or struggle. Instead, you grab the handle and pull, the wagon does the rest of the work. It was the best thing we put on our wedding registry and we use it for every beach trip, and lakeside picnic.