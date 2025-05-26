As summer slowly rolls around the corner, lake season is in full swing. This Memorial Day weekend started lake season the right way, with sunshine, good beer, and a good time. Or at least that is how my weekend went. My husband and I met up with friends at the beautiful Lake Anna and enjoyed quality relaxation. There was no shortage of activities to do at the lake; honestly, that makes lake season one of my favorite times. As outdoor lovers, we enjoy getting out into the fresh air and having a variety of activities to pick from. If you are not a swimmer, have no fear; there are plenty of other activities to enjoy at the lake. Here are just 10 things you can do at the lake besides swimming.

1. Enjoy A Boat Ride

One of the best things to do at the lake is enjoy a lovely boat ride. If you have a boat, this makes things a lot easier. Take her out for a spin on the lake and enjoy the water up close and personal. If you don't have a boat, you can either find a friend who has one or look into renting one. No matter your method of boat selection, there is nothing better than cruising along the lake on a beautiful day.

2. Participate In Water Sports

Another one of my favorite things to do at the lake is participate in water sports. Lakes have a plethora of options to choose from. You can hop in a canoe, go kayaking, or try your hand at paddle boarding. The lake we visited even had the option to rent jet skis, which looked absolutely incredible. Water sports allow you to enjoy the water without being in it, which is the perfect option for those who are not avid swimmers.

3. Lounge Out On A Floatie

This was me all weekend. While I love swimming, there is something extra relaxing about hopping in a float and just letting the current take me. My friend and I spent two or three hours out on the lake, just floating and having a grand old time. Bonus points if you get the floats with the little cupholders in them. That way, you can bring your drink out on the water, catch some rays, and enjoy life to the fullest.

4. Have A Picnic

Are you not a fan of the water? That's okay. You can stay on the shore and have a picnic. Bring a blanket, some food and drink, and have a whole little setup. Your water-loving friends will appreciate having you around because when we get out of the water, we are usually hungry! Sit back, relax, and enjoy your meal with a view.

5. Play Some Games

Everything is better with games. Playing games is something you can do at the lake. For us, we had a mix of games. We brought some corn hole to play on the shore, and we also brought a couple of board games and a deck of cards. That way, we had different types of games for different peoples' preferences. Games are a great way to pass the time and to engage with the people you came with.

6. Enjoy The Views

If you are more relaxed, you may want to sit back and enjoy the view, which is fine! The lake is truly stunning, as is the way the sun catches on the little ripples of the water. You can also spot some wildlife while you are relaxing. Do some birdwatching or see what critters call this beautiful lake home. You can even open up a good book and relax in the scenic space.

7. Walk The Dogs

If you have some puppers this is a great place to take them on a walk. Not only is it beautiful for you but it provides lots of sniffing opportunities for them. If you have a more adventurous dog you could try playing fetch and seeing if they would enjoy playing in the lake as well.

8. Take A Nap

Lake day means rest day, and you are allowed to rest anyway that you want. Maybe your idea of a perfect lake day is curled up under your canopy, enjoying the slight breeze. If it is, more power to you. No better place to nap than the great outdoors.

9. Get Your Tan On

If you are someone who doesn't burn like me, this could be a great option for you and is a common thing you can do at the lake. Lay out a towel, put on your sunscreen and stretch out as the sun deliciously covers your skin. Just make sure you rotate, like a little rotisserie chicken, so you get an even tan all around. Additionally, be sure to take breaks, while we all love a good tan, no one loves skin damage.

10. Enjoy The Local Area

Finally, one of the last things you can do at the lake is enjoy the local area. The majority of lakes have other attractions or towns surrounding them. For example, when we visited Lake Anna there was a cute Mexican restaurant right off the beach that was fun to visit. Additionally, we drove a little further down and grabbed a bite to eat a place called The Cove, which not only had the best Grape Crushes I've ever had but also had nice sunset views. So there you have it, even if swimming is not your thing, there are plenty of things you can do at the lake.