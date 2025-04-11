Right Place, Right Time: Watch A Kayaker Save Two Dogs From Drowning In Icy River

I now consider Zach Lalonde as one of my personal heroes. Anyone who takes the time to help an animal in need makes it onto my heroes list. I am sure that the owner of these two black labs would agree with me here. The two dogs decided to chase some geese across the ice and ultimately fell into the icy river. Luckily, Lalonde was in the right place at the right time. Watch as this kayaker saved the two dogs from drowning.

Watch A Kayaker Save Two Dogs From Drowning In Icy River

Lalonde was just out on the water, trying to get a little carp fishing done, that is when he saw the dogs. The pair of black labs were chasing some geese across the ice when they fell into the water. Unfortunately for the pups, falling into the water was much easier than getting out of it. In an Instagram video that he shared online, Lalonde explains why this is the case. He writes, "when they tried climbing back up out of the water, they couldn't, because it was too thin and slippery."

Luckily for the freezing pups, help was on the way. While the the kayaker admits that the owner was ready to risk it all and jump into to save his fur babies, Lalonde admitted that wouldn't have been the best course of action. In fact, he even makes a plea for viewers not to "bash him." He explains, "The owner was fully ready to swim in there after them but I was already there in my kayak, and it could've been more dangerous for him to do that, so I don't want to hear any bashing on his side."

Since Lalonde was already fishing in the area, it was no problem at all for him to hope in his kayak and glide over to the dog's location.

How Did The Kayaker Successfully Save The Two Dogs?

It turns out saving two dogs from drowning in an icy river is more challenging than expected. However, Lalonde was successful, thank goodness. He managed to grab one of the labs by the collar and hoist it up onto his kayak with him. The poor little guy looked so relieved to be out of the freezing water and laid right between the kayaker's legs.

However, now there was no room for the second dog on the kayak. At least not without the fear of tipping over. So the kayaker had to come up with a different strategy. Sticking with the same, grab them by the collar method, he hoisted the second dog out of the icy river as well. However, this time he placed him back on the ice, where the dog promptly ran back to its owner.

Although the owner said Lalonde could just deposit the other dog on the ice, Lalonde opted to paddle him over to a safer location. He incredibly manages to hold the black lab in his lap while peddling his kayak closer to the shore. Then, upon getting close enough to his owner the black lab abandons ship and returns to his beloved owner.

The owner thanks the brave kayaker for saving his dogs from drowning in the icy river and the pair have a quick laugh at the intensity and craziness of the situation. Thank goodness for brave souls like Zach Lalonde.