Man Drives Up Burning Mountain To Rescue Woman And Her Four Dogs From Wildfire

Someone buy this man a drink. One California man risked his life to drive up a burning mountain to rescue a woman and her four dogs from a California wildfire.

Caleb Serban-Lawler, a producer in California, was faced with an impossible task as the Palisades Fire neared on January 7. A frantic woman approached him, explaining her pets were still trapped near the blaze.

"The first half of the day I was watering roofs with neighbors trying to keep fire out as much as possible," Serban-Lawler told People. He was preparing to flee the area when a woman ran up to his truck. She explained that her car, which was stuck in her garage, wouldn't start. She was unable to evacuate her four dogs. "All I could do was imagine my own mother."

He ended pup filming the dramatic rescue. The air was so thick with smoke that they could barely see anything. Fire had erupted all around the house. But fortunately, they managed to save the pooches from the wildfire.

Wildfire Threats

"This reporter let me put 3 of the dogs in her car while we rearranged one," he wrote on Instagram. The producer helped the woman and her four dogs relocate to a friend's house. "All 4 dogs and her owner made it out safe, and nobody was harmed!"

The grateful woman thanked him for his help in saving them from the wildfire. "I don't know how you drove, you couldn't see anything," she told Serban-Lawler in the video. "I'm so grateful that I'm alive. I thought I was going to die. Thank you so much."

However, the producer said he didn't feel like a hero.

"She kept telling me how I saved her life and that she would have [ended up] dead with her pets in her home if I didn't help her and that I was a hero. I don't think I'm a hero at all," Serban-Lawler told People. "Honestly, I was just doing the right thing, and I believe we need more people in the world willing to help like this."

The woman shared that she was ready to evacuate from the wildfire when she found her car dead. No one else was around and she couldn't get help from 911. The woman ran down the hill searching for anyone to help her.

"He actually came up my street by mistake and was making a [U-turn] to go back down as my hands slammed his car to stop," she said. "If it wasn't for him, me and my 4 dogs would've died. Me and my pups will be forever grateful to a true hero, Caleb @calebserbanlawler who just happened to be volunteering on that deadly horrific day??."