Smoke Inhalation Is A Silent Killer Amid Wildfires

As the California wildfire continues to rage across southern parts of the state many people are in danger. Not only are they in danger of losing their homes and belongings, or of being caught in the inferno themselves. They are also in danger of a silent killer, something just as deadly as those burning flames...smoke inhalation.

Smoke Inhalation: Why This Silent Killer Is So Deadly

Unilad shares the staggering details of people affected by the California wildfires. They reported the following statistics.

"As of January 10, ten people have died in the Los Angeles' wildfires and 180,000 have been forced to flee their homes." Additionally, "200,000 others are under evacuation warnings as the devastation continues."

While these numbers are alarming, they are only discussing damage caused by the flames themselves. Very few people are talking about the silent killer that affects not only those in the immediate area, but those in surrounding areas as well. Smoke inhalation is when you breathe in heated particles of the gases produced by a fire.

Immediate effects can include irritation in the eyes, nose, and throat of the infected individual. However, it is the long-term effects that are even more terrifying. Smoke inhalation can cause changes to lung function and heart function. It can cause wheezing and shortness of breath as well as decrease the body's oxygen supply. This in turn can lead to cardiovascular and lung disease as well as cancer.

The National Library of Medicine states that "smoke inhalation injury represents a major cause of morbidity and mortality in burn patients." Thus meaning that some people who successfully escape the fire are later bested by this silent killer. They also share that there are "more than 23,000 injuries and 5,000-10,000 deaths per year in the USA alone" from smoke inhalation.

California Wildfire And The Risks It Poses

These fires have been burning for days. Now the threat goes beyond the lost of property and life in the flames. All those in the surrounding area are at risk for smoke inhalation. Sara Adar, a professor of epidemiology and global public health, argued that "the pollutants in fire smoke can get into a person's bloodstream and lungs."

In addition to the risks of chronic respiratory conditions, new studies have also indicated a link to deteriorating brain health as a result of this silent killer. Experts have linked long-term exposure to air pollution, such as from fires, to dementia. Unilad shares that "wildfire smoke was one of the types of air pollution found to have particularly harmful effects on the brain."

With this silent killer going around, it can feel like no where in the state is safe. Those that cannot evacuate the surrounding area are advised to where a N95 or KN95 mask outdoors. Here is hoping California can get the fires under control soon and that everyone who has been affected gets the assistance they need.