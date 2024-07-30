California Wildfire Becomes Fifth Largest In State History

A historic wildfire has been burning across California for the last week, and how grown over 380,000 acres. It's become the fifth largest in state history.

The wildfire is the largest to have burned in California over the last three years. According to the NY Post, the fire started Wednesday in Chico. In the days that have since passed, more than 4,000 persons have been forced to evacuate. According to Cal Fire, the wildfire has grown, to this point, to a perimeter of 260 miles. Moreover, it has burned 134 homes and other buildings while threatening 4,200 other structures in its path, according to Cal Fire.

Billy See, the Cal Fire incident commander, reported that the fire is tearing across 5,oo0 acres - or 8 square miles - of terrain an hour.

As the fire raged on from the middle of last week, it was at one point reported as 3% contained. Unfortunately, as the blaze roared across Butte and Tehama counties, it was again reported at 0% contained. Both Butte and Tehama counties have been placed under a state of emergency. As of this morning, Cal Fire reports that the fire is 14% contained.

The efforts to fight the wildfire have been plenty focussed. On Saturday, 61 crews, 231 engines, 2,484 personnel, 16 helicopters and several air tankers were all working in to suppress the fire. Unfortunately, regardless of the massive effort to fight the fire, conditions have made the blaze especially difficult to deal with. As of this morning, Cal Fire reports that efforts have grown to include 497 engines, 5,582 personnel and 41 helicopters.

Historic Wildfire Continues to Burn in Northern California

While only 10-15% of wildfires are considered to be human-caused, a noteworthy arrest was made last Thursday. Ronnie Stout was arrested for arson charges. The 42 year-old is currently on probation for DUI. Likewise, Stout was convicted of child molestation in 2001 and robbery with great bodily injury in 2002. As a result of the lengthy rap sheet, Stout could face a life sentence in California, if convicted of starting this week's fire.

While the fire has burned hot and fast, today's update of 14% containment gives some hope that things may be finally be working for the fire fighting crews.