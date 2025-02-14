Kayaker Gets Swallowed By A Humpback Whale In Terrifying Moment

One kayaker is lucky to be alive. Amazingly, he survived getting swallowed by a humpback whale in what must have been a truly terrifying moment.

You truly never know when it's your time to go. One moment, the kayaker was enjoying a nice paddle through the water. The next moment, he was consumed by a very mistaken humpback whale. The animal spit him out after a few moments without crushing him or drowning him. Adrian Simancas explains that he was kayaking the Strait of Magellan in Bahía El Águila last Saturday.

That's when the humpback whale appeared out of nowhere. It quickly swallowed both him and his kayak.

"I thought it had already eaten me and swallowed me," he told the Associated Press. "Yes, at first I thought I had died. It was like, of course, a lot of terror because I thought no, no, there was nothing I can do."

Humpback whale Swallows Kayaker

Upon being freed from the humpback whale's mouth, he became worried for his father. "When I came up and started floating, I was scared that something might happen to my father too, that we wouldn't reach the shore in time, or that I would get hypothermia," Adrián said.

Fortunately, he managed to reach his father's boat and rescue himself. The two made it back to the sure.

"I didn't see Adrian for three seconds and I got scared. When I turned around I didn't see anything, I didn't see Adrian," his father Dell said."That was the only real scary moment I had, because I didn't see him for like three seconds. And suddenly he just shot out."

He was seen on video swimming in the frigid water over to his father's kayak and the two were able to safely make it to shore. The whale made one more appearance before disappearing beneath the waters. It did not return for anymore terror.

At first, Adrian said a killer whale might have swallowed him. However, he said, "It was probably out of curiosity that the whale had approached me or maybe to communicate something."