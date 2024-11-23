Kayaker Forced To Have Leg Amputated After Becoming Trapped Between Two Rocks For 20 Hours

In order to survive, a kayaker had to make a difficult decision, ultimately choosing to allow his leg to be amputated after 20 hours in rapids. The terrifying incident happened on a river in Australia.

A kayaker wanted a day of fun, but he ended up getting caught between some rocks on the river. He had gone kayaking with a group "when his leg became wedged between rocks in an area of rapids." According to a statement from the Tasmania Police, the incident happened on the Franklin River on Friday, Nov. 22.

The group of kayakers ended up calling for help. Authorities said they made "several attempts were made to extract the man yesterday evening [Nov. 22] and overnight." However, they were unable to unwedge the kayaker from the rocks.

"The man was made as comfortable as possible, as he remained partly submerged in the River. A medical team remained with the patient for the duration of the response," the statement continued.

Kayaker Has Leg Amputated

Ultimately, the rescue team realized the only way he was going to be able to get him free was if they amputated his leg. This would allow them to pull the man free. They spoke with the kayaker, and he agreed to the decision. A medical team assessed that the man's "condition was deteriorating." So freeing him then was essential to save his life.

The operation was "successfully undertaken by the medical team, with the aid of specialist equipment." They then airlifted him to the Royal Hobart Hospital in Hobart. Right now, he's in critical condition following the amputation.

"This rescue was an extremely challenging and technical operation, and an incredible effort over many hours to save the man's life," Acting Assistant Commissioner Doug Oosterloo said, according to the statement. "Every effort was made to extract the man before the difficult decision to amputate his leg. The professionalism and commitment of all emergency responders is to be commended. I'd like to thank everyone who contributed to this operation in the most difficult of circumstances."

Ultimately, it was the only way to free the kayaker. We also wish him a speedy recovery.