Wealthy-Woman-Accused-Of-Vandalizing-Car-After-Being-Upset-Her-Private-Lake-Was-Opened-To-The-Public

A wealthy woman has been accused of letting her anger get the best of her. Allegedly, she vandalized a car after her private lake got opened to the public. She made sure to let her anger and contempt be known.

A local lake was recently opened to the public. The unknown woman then keyed the car of one of the campaigners who helped open up the lake to the public. Lake Oswego Police is looking for an unknown suspect in a Range Rover. The woman allegedly keyed campaigner Mark Kramer's car. Speaking with Oregon Live, Kramer believes he was intentionally targeted.

At the time, he was kayaking on Lake Oswego. Kramer, an attorney, successfully campaigned to get the body of water open to the public after 12 years. Sadly, he suffered also some negative consequences for the battle. His car has dozens of scratches in the paintwork. A bystander saw the license plate of the woman and reported it to the police.

Lake Battle

Judge Kathie Steele opened up the body of water in early March, demanding the removal of the no Trespassing sign. This comes after local residents wanted to prevent the public from accessing the water hole. They opposed public access in court, but they ultimately lost. Kramer and also local Todd Prager were among several to sue for access.

"I'm thrilled that the public has finally regained access to this unique and important public resource," Todd Prager said. "I hope the public responsibly enjoys their immediate right to access the lake."

The Lake Oswego Corporation opposed opening up the body of water to the public. On the corporation's website, Vice President Doug Woodcock also writes, "It has been a privilege to live on Oswego Lake for over 30 years and I take the board's mission to preserve and protect the lake very seriously."