15 Common Household Dangers For Dogs You May Not Have Considered

When it comes to our fur babies, we all want the best. However, sometimes the things we don't know can hurt us — and them. While we all may know of common things — such as chocolate, garlic, or onions, — that are harmful for our pups there are many other things as well. Additionally not all of them are foods we consume. Here are 15 common household dangers for dogs you may not have known about.

Alcohol

This is unsurprising considering it is not really good for us humans either. However with dogs, they quickly absorb all three types of alcohol —ethanol, methanol, and isopropanol — through their stomach and skin. Consuming alcohol or alcohol-containing products can be deadly for dogs. Pet MD shares,"These chemicals can depress the central nervous system (CNS), damaging the organs throughout the body and impairing their ability to function. If left untreated, alcohol poisoning in dogs can cause organ failure and death."

Fatty Foods

We experienced the harmful side effects of this first hand. Our fur baby loves to sneak a piece of steak or ground beef. As adoring pet owners we often let him. However, it ended up hurting him in the end. Diets that are have a lot of high-fat foods increase your dog's chances of getting pancreatitis. Not to mention increases your dog's chance of obesity. Luckily we caught our pup's symptoms early and there were no serious issues. Now if we share high-fat meats, we are sure to drain the fat out.

Grapes and Raisins

Another one of the common household dangers for dogs is grapes. Additionally, raisins also fall into the same category. While many argue over the exact reason for why these foods are deadly to dogs VCA animal hospital argues that "the toxicity may be due to a mycotoxin or a salicylate drug that may be naturally found in the grape." The consequence is that it results in "decreased blood flow to the kidneys,"

Marijuana

Although many swear by this plant for themselves, do not share it with your furry friend. MedVet explains that humans and dogs process THC differently. "Dogs have more cannabinoid receptors in their brains" which makes them more sensitive. Additionally, dogs experience marijuana toxicity when they ingest marijuana.

Salt

This was another surprise to us. When thinking of common household dangers for dogs, salt was not on our list. After all, who doesn't like a little seasoning on their food? Your dog's dog food should contain all the salt they need. Adding excess salt could lead to salt toxicity which could create gastrointestinal problems such as vomiting and diarrhea. In extreme cases, even seizures and death can occur.

Fabric Softener Sheets

These sheets are loaded with chemicals that can be increasingly harmful to your pet if ingested. Companion Animal Hospital shares the following details on what can happen if your pet ingests one of these sheets. "Cationic detergents, which are present in fabric softeners and dryer sheets, can cause a variety of problems for animals ranging from minor skin irritation to widespread systemic distress and pulmonary edema. "

Food Bags

This is a specific common household danger for dogs. For this item think potato chip or snack bags. Those small, tight bags that smell like delicious goodies that you dog would want to stick their nose into. The FDA warns, "these bags are thin enough that if your dog puts his head far enough into one and breathes in, the bag can wrap around his nose and mouth, suffocating him."

Lawn Fertilizers And Weed Killers

Many people know that their lawn care isn't "good" for their pet, yet they don't understand just how bad it is. Your fertilizer and weed killers are full of harsh chemicals, all of which are harmful to your dog. They can cause simple allergic reactions or things as severe as cancer. While many claim to be "pet-friendly", very few actually are.

Mothballs

While they take the stink out of your closet, they put danger in your dog's path. Luckily, they are typically only deadly if ingested. It is due to an ingredient called camphor. Australian Poisons Helpline shares "Camphor ingestion results in central nervous system poisoning where a dog can become agitated and develop seizures. The signs will occur quickly after ingestion and can be life-threatening."

Various Household Cleaners (Including Bleach And Toilet Bowl Cleaners)

Next up on our list of common household poisons for dogs are a variety of your household cleaners. Like many other items on this list these cleaners contain harmful chemicals that could be deadly if ingested. Some even have chemicals that can be harmful if inhaled by your pet. Be mindful of ingredients when buying your cleaners.

Aloe Vera

Great for sunburn, bad for your dogs. Unless you want your dog vomiting and having diarrhea be sure to keep them far way from the plant. If you have it in your home, keep it out of reach of your pets.

Daffodil

As a relatively common flower many people are surprised to learn that they are poisonous to your dogs if ingested. Purina shares, "These plants contain a toxic component called lycorine which can cause digestive upset when ingested. There are other substances in a daffodil flower that might also cause irritation to the skin and to the mouth and throat if ingested."

Dogbane

Despite its name, dogbane is not a good plant for dogs. Like many other plants on this list it is toxic and can have mild to severe side effects depending on the amount ingested. Those effects can range fro gastrointestinal upset to arrhythmia, to your pet collapsing or even death.

English Ivy

Although it is a stunning plant, English Ivy is another common household danger for dogs. Similar to other plants on this list it contains harmful components that can cause gastrointestinal upset if ingested by your fur baby.

Hibiscus

Last but not least, hibiscus is the final item on our list of common household dangers for dogs. Wag shares the following details. ". The plant itself contains asparagine, which is an amino acid that can produce vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, and a dermal burn and blistering that can interfere with eating and drinking. There are several other toxic properties in the roots and foliage of the hibiscus that have not been identified yet. "