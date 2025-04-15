Nutrition Experts Weigh In On The 5 Airport Foods You Should Avoid

You know when you are at the airport and you want to grab a quick bite before you get on your plane? Well apparently there are dos and don'ts in the realm of airport food. And I am not just talking trends here. Rather there are health benefits, or consequences to consuming certain things before becoming air bound. Nutrition experts weighed in and agreed that these are the 5 airport foods you should avoid.

Nutrition Experts Weigh In On 5 Airport Foods To Avoid

While some of the foods and beverages on this list may be enticing and delicious, the nutrition experts have their reasons. According to them, these are the 5 airport foods you should avoid before climbing into a giant metal tube in the sky.

1. Alcohol

I am honestly not surprised at this one. Although I will be the first to admit, as a nervous flier I tend to try to have a cocktail before getting on board to help take the edge of. However, I can agree with the nutrition experts here and say it is not the best idea. First off, you don't want to take the chance of getting sick while up in the air. Second, alcohol dehydrates you and makes you need to use the restroom more often. Which honestly is annoying for everyone on board.

2. Caffeinated Beverages

I know what you are thinking. I can't have my mimosa and now you are telling me I can't have my coffee either? But trust me, these nutrition experts know what they are talking about. When speaking to the NY Post one of the nutrition experts had this to say. "Not only can it send you to the bathroom more often, but depending on the individual, it may also result in rebound sleepiness, affecting one's energy levels once they land and are eager to enjoy their stay."

3. Fountain Drinks

If you are surprised that most of the foods on the 5 airport foods to avoid list are beverages, I was too! Apparently fountain drinks are right up there on the no-go list as well. The nutrition experts point out that the carbonation in these drinks can lead to bloating and discomfort. Not to mention the negative effects of all those added sugars. Oh, and apparently "The increased risk for bacterial ingestion if the beverage dispenser has not been cleaned properly." So yea, rethink that fountain soda.

4. Beans

I won't lie, this one made me chuckle. While you may assume you should avoid this airport food for the benefit of others, it is actually for yourself. Beans and cruciferous veggies can cause bloating and discomfort. Neither of which you want when you are up in the air.

5. Pre-packaged Or Self-Serve Foods

While these are often the easiest and most convenient, nutrition experts advice against it. When speaking to the Post one of them admits that even the healthier options can be risky. ""I don't know if they've been washed or handled properly, and you can contract illnesses such as E. coli or norovirus," they explained. Additionally, many self-serve foods are not brought up to a hot enough temperature to kill bacteria.