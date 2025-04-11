One Major Airport's Policy Has Travelers Taking To Social Media

Travelers are weighing in on one major airport's policy and how it is different from other airports. Travelers are taking to social media to discuss the policy.

We're talking about San Francisco International Airport's Quiet Airport policy. Unlike at other airports, flight announcements aren't broadcasted across the airport. They're made at the boarding gates. "Flight announcements are made only [at] the boarding gates. Please refer to displays or your airline's app for real-time status," the screen says. It's been that way since 2018, but travelers are still surprised by it.

Users discussed the matter on Reddit (via Fox News).

"I LOVE IT! There are so many ways to get notified (email, text, airline app push notifications) that you don't need loud announcements across the airport," One wrote. Another wrote, "The only announcements needed are for left-behind items and lost children or old people."

Major Airport's Policy

One traveler shared their experience of traveling to the major airport. They wrote, "I flew through SFO a few weeks ago for the first time in a decade. The first thing I noticed was how quiet and peaceful it was compared to my outbound route with the connection in DFW. For a 4-hour layover, it was GLORIOUS to not have all the noise. It seemed like people were calmer and not in a rush, either. Not sure it's related, but feels like it is."

It sounds like overall people are a fan of the airport police. However, some users poked holes into the major airport's philosophy. One suggested adding more screens so people can stay up to date. Others questioned how blind people would be able to successfully know when their flight was boarding.