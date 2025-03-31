Major Airport Change Could Leave Millions Unable To Fly Due Approaching Deadline And Overcrowded DMVs

An incoming major airport change may leave millions of people unable to fly. The deadline is approaching and overcrowded DMV locations aren't making things easier.

The U.S. is finally pulling the pin on its Real ID promise after years of delaying the upgraded form of identification. Starting on May 7, you must have a Real ID to fly domestically without a passport and to also enter federal buildings. Department of Homeland Security confirmed the major airport change. The Real ID Act requires all state-issued IDs to meet federal standards.

Unfortunately, you need to go to the DMV to get this done. The Department of Motor Vehicles is often overcrowded and has a lack of needed appointments. That means millions are going to miss the deadline for this major airport change. Roughly 40 percent of driver's licenses are not expected to meet the requirement by the due date.

An estimated one in five flyers don't already have a Real ID. According to ABC, DMVs are trying to boost their hours of operation. But the major airport change is likely to cause mass confusion and frustration.

Major Airport Change Coming

People are already frustrated with having to got to the DMV. One person told WREG, "First of all, I've been here for an hour. I started off at the back of the line and I still haven't made it to the front. So this is really ridiculous." No one likes the DMV. You also need to bring necessary documentation, which may vary depending on where you live.

Other people have run into booked-up DMVs. One wrote, "How can you get a Real ID if there are no appointments available and it's by appointment only?

Others have complained about the need for the ID.

"This is a moneygrab. The amount of identification you need to show for a state id or drivers license at the DMV should suffice for travel domestically," one wrote on Facebook.

Another wrote, "Forget Real ID. Imagine trying to renew your license expiring and you can't because you need the Real ID and can't get an appointment. They need to do better."

The major airport change proves to be controversial.