106-Year-Old Woman Says She Face Discrimination While Flying

A 106-year-old woman isn't sitting around and letting life pass her by. She still flies at least two times a year to visit Gainesville, Florida with her daughter.

However, she said she regularly faces discrimination while flying. She recently called out both airport security and Homeland Security. 106-year-old woman Cretora Biggerstaff said that airport workers ask her to prove how hold she is. She spoke with FOX 26 Houston about the discrimination.

"People will say to me, 'How do you feel?' I say, 'How should I feel? I feel OK. I don't feel 106,'" she said. Airport security often asks her to provide her Texas ID. "If I could get the airlines to realize I'm not some stupid old lady, and that's what they think I am — that I don't know if I'm coming or going."

106-Year-Old Speaks Out

Despite being 106-year-old, she said she's not stupid or senile. Another issue she runs into is that the computer system doesn't recognize anyone over 100. "I'd like to see the computers aligned up to 120 or whatever," Biggerstaff's friend, Arline Thienel, told FOX 26. "People live longer, so they don't have to go through all that stress every time they travel."

She also added, "I think she should have an easier time of traveling. Why should she have to jump through hoops?"

Biggerstaff and Thienel both are hoping to get some changes to the airport. They said that they've emailed several officials about the issue. They've emailed the US Department of Transportation and the United Airlines and Delta Air Lines CEOs as well.

However, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that those 18 and older must show their IDs when traveling. If you're older than 75, you are exempt from a few things. "You may leave on your shoes; however, removal of light jackets is required for Advanced Imaging Technology screening," according to TSA.

However, it sounds like the 106-year-old woman has faced additional challenges when traveling. Mostly, it seems that people are amazed that a woman of her age is still traveling around. But she shouldn't be punished for having an eternal wanderlust.