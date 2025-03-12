TSA Surprised To Find A Man Trying To Smuggle A Turtle In His Pants Through Airport Security

TSA has to deal with all sorts of shenanigans. Whether it is the innocent people like me that forget they have their craft scissors in their bag. Or people who want to sneak plants, fruits or other items back into the country, there is always something for them to catch. However, I bet even they were surprised when they caught a man trying to smuggle a turtle in his pants through airport security in a NJ airport.

Man Surprises Everyone As He Tries To Smuggle A Turtle In His Pants Through Airport Security

You know the body scanner that you have to go through at the airport? Well, it scans your entire body. I know that seems redundant to announce but I feel like people forget that fact when they think they can smuggle things through it. Or at least one man was banking on the equipment being faulty. Unfortunately for him, TSA had it together and their machine went off as he went through it.

Particularly, the machine was triggered by something in the man's groin area. In a press release, the TSA announced, "A TSA officer administered a pat-down of the area of the man's body where the alarm was triggered and in doing so, determined that there was something concealed in the area of the man's groin." However, I promise you no one would have ever guessed what the officer found. It wasn't a weapon or anything nefarious. Instead, the officer found a reptile. Yup...the man was trying to smuggle a turtle in his pants past airport security.

What possesses a person to do this? The world may never know. However what we do know is that the turtle was a red-ear slider turtle. We also know that this man missed his flight and Port Authority Police took possession of the poor creature. Then they called the "U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local animal control officials." Luckily, it appears that the turtle is unharmed.