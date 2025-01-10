Brave But Foolish Skier Goes Flying Over Highway In Extreme Video

A professional freeskier recorded a video himself flying over a highway after jumping off a cliff in California.

According to the Daily Mail, Josh Daiek is the 41 year-old daredevil who pulled off the massive stunt. Notably, in February 2019, Daiek launched himself off a 90-foot cliff, all while performing a backflip, before landing on the other side of the highway with ease. This time around, Daiek wanted to up the ante. Doing so required the introduction of a gas-powered wench and parachute into the equation.

Daiek's self-filmed video of the stunt is nearly five minutes long. The video was filmed nearly two years ago, and has since garnered some 365 thousand views on Daiek's YouTube. Daiek uses the wench to pull a rope, of which he holds. As Daiek is pulled forward, he eventually reaches a speed of roughly 40 mph. Daiek is then launched from an ice ramp, which was built right at the cliff's edge.

Once in the air, it is safe to assume that Daiek was roughly 170 feet in the air, above the pavement of Highway 50. The trouble starts as the video freezes, to show how barren the opposite side of the highway was. Virtually no snow awaited Daiek, as made his way back toward the ground.

Interestingly, Daiek did not just hope to stick the landing this time around. Rather, the daredevil's goal was to perform a successful ski-BASE jump from the cliff. As is such, Daiek planned to pull his parachute while airborne, and make his way down to the bottom of Christmas Valley.

Video Shows Daredevil Attempt Ski-BASE Jump From A Snowy Cliff

In the end, Daiek was disappointed with the way his stunt played out. The video itself has still garnered plenty of attention from internet users, but the creator behind the content was disappointed from the start. In the video, Daiek can be heard - via voiceover - explaining that the end result of the stunt is not what he had planned for. Moreover, Daiek continued on to mention that he was even embarrassed to be sharing the video publicly. Regardless, the content has been viewed many times over, and thankfully, Daiek was not hurt in its making.