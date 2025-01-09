California Wildfire Burns Through Iconic High School Featured On 'Carrie,' 'Freaky Friday' And More

Whether you realize it or not, you've probably seen this iconic high school on your TV screen. It was featured on Carrie, Freaky Friday and more. Sadly, it appears that a California wildfire has burned through the property, severely damaging the school.

According to the New York Post, Palisades Charter High School was caught up in the inferno. Fortunately, it appears that it hasn't affected any students currently. They were away on break.

"Palisades Charter High School, an independent charter high school, is not currently in session. Therefore, no actions specific to students or staff are warranted at this time," the Los Angeles Unified School District announced. "Los Angeles Unified will offer any and all assistance to our Palisades Charter High School students and employees."

California Wildfire Burns Up High School

The statement also advised students and their families to follow evacuation orders. On Tuesday, the football stadium caught fire. This was followed by the score box then the baseball field. Other buildings have also caught fire. The TV series Teen Wolf was also filmed at the local. Se

Actress Sara Foster also shared a video of what appeared to be the school on fire. "Pali High is on fire. An incredible public school that kids from all over come to. I grew up going there. This is unreal," she wrote.

It's just one of many casualties in the area. More than 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate. Celebrities have been caught up in the natural disaster, and forced to flee their homes as well. They've used social media to share their reactions to the wildfire. Jamie Lee Curtis, for instance, shared her prayers for her community.

"My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes," Curtis said. "If ever there was need for the use of the phrase MY HAND IN YOURS, it is right now. Take care of each other. Stay out of the way and let the firefighters do their work. Pray if you believe in it and even if you don't, pray for those who do."