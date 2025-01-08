James Woods And Lakers Coach's Family Among Many That Have To Evacuate Amid California Wildfires

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick's family and actor James Woods are among many that had to evacuate due to devastating wildfires in California.

Redick revealed that several members of his family were forced to flee their homes. Strong winds have made the situation worse, fueling the inferno in Los Angeles. It's burned through homes in Pacific Palisades. Redick acknowledged that he was personally affected.

"I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now," Redick said via New York Post. "That's where I live.

"Our family, my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming (Tuesday night), I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe."

James Woods Evacuates

Meanwhile, James Woods was on the scene in California. He documented the wildfire first hand as firefighters attempted to fight the inferno. However, he was eventually forced to evacuate due to the inferno.

"We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well," Woods wrote. "We are safe and out. There are several elementary schools in our neighborhood and there was an enormous community effort to evacuate the children safely.

"Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD."

Woods confirmed that he had to evacuate his house, noting that efforts to fight the blaze were on-going. "Standing in my driveway getting ready to evacuate," Woods said. "We've got a lot of planes going over, dropping water, but..."

Meanwhile, Police Academy actor Steve Guttenberg has assisted firefighters in fighting the blaze. He also urged people abandoning their cars to leave their keys behind.

"What's happening is people take their keys with them as if they're in a parking lot," he also said. "This is not a parking lot. We really need people to move their cars. If you leave your car behind, leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there."