Firefighters Claim They're Running Out Of Water While Battling Wildfires

It's been a rough few days for Los Angeles firefighters fighting wildfires in the state. They claim that they're running out of water while fighting the inferno.

"The hydrants are down," one firefighter said , according to the Los Angeles Times.

"Water supply just dropped," another claimed as well.

This comes after Rick Caruso, a billionaire developer, supported claims that the fire hydrants are running dry. He said that his staff reported that fire hydrants are out of water in the Palisades Village as wildfires continue to rage.

"There's no water in the fire hydrants," Caruso told the outlet. "The firefighters are there and there's nothing they can do — we've got neighborhoods burning, homes burning, and businesses burning. ... It should never happen."

Caruso has blamed local politicians for not keeping up infrastructure and allowing this to happen.

Wildfires Rage On

"Their hands have been tied," Caruso told KTTV. "You can't fight a fire without water and the resources that are needed." According to Caruso, California was not prepared for devastation like this. He pointed to the fact that reservoirs should have been refilled to keep water in the hydrants. Strong winds have boosted the fires making the situation worse.

"This isn't high science here," Caruso said. "It is all about leadership and management here that we're seeing a failure of."

Meanwhile, Los Angeles residents are fed up with their mayor. Mayor Karen Bass is away from the city during this devastating time. She is currently in Africa on a delegation mission while the city is quite literally on fire.

Residents don't understand why she is gone. Bass went to Africa for the inauguration of Ghanan President John Dramani Maham

"RESIGN! WHY ARE YOU IN GHANA?!," one person commented on X.

"Hey Karen! How's Ghana?" another person asked. "LA you ask? Yeah it's burning to the f—king ground but it's better you're not here anyways because you're useless."

Still, others demanded that she resign from her position. They blasted her on social media.

"you're a disgrace & embarrassment to our country," one comment read.

"You need to resign you incompetent fool," said another.