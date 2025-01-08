Two Men And A Dog Get Trapped In Home By Flames As Wildfire Encroaches On Them

Okay watching this video literally felt like one of my nightmares. Two men and a dog got trapped in their home by flames as a wildfire encroached on the house.

The Pacific Palisades wildfires continue to wreck devastation in California. Unfortunately for these three, the wildfire crossed their path. Flames threatened to engulf their entire home with them inside. As you can imagine, they didn't know what to do in a sheer panic.

"You're going to be OK. You're going to be OK, alright?" the man reassured his dog while filming. However, there was no reassuring himself. "Oh s—t," he said, turning his attention to the flames encroaching around him. Heavy winds seemed to push the flames, spreading them around the house. Out the window was a hellscape that looked like a nightmare.

Wildfire Threatens The Lives Of Two Men And A Dog

"Don't worry about that, dude. Holy s-t," one of them said. Fortunately, they managed to turn off the gas to the residence. That prevented the house from blowing up in the extreme heat. One of them questioned if they should open the windows, but the other told him not to, fearing an overdraft.

"Don't open anything," he said.

Nightmare Fuel

Two men and a dog trapped in a home surrounded by the Palisades fire. pic.twitter.com/YDCkFmLNbH — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 8, 2025

Kevin Dalton shared the viral video. He said in in an update: "I am told the dog and both his humans were able to safely evacuate the property." However, Fox 11 Los Angeles says that it wasn't clear if the pair managed to make it out or not. The Pacific Palisades Fire has proven devastating with 30,000 people evacuated. The fire has destroyed many homes.

Governor Gavin Newsome declared a state of emergency.

He said, "This is a highly dangerous windstorm that's creating extreme fire risk - and we're not out of the woods. We're already seeing the destructive impacts with this fire in Pacific Palisades that grew rapidly in a matter of minutes. Our deepest thanks go to our expert firefighters and first responders who jumped quickly into fighting this dangerous fire. If you're in Southern California, please pay attention to weather reports and follow any guidance from emergency officials."