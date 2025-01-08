CNN Reporter Has Dangerous Close Call While Reporting On California Wildfire

Sometimes you report on the news, other times you become the news as one CNN reporter found out the hard way. The journalist had a dangerously close call while reporting on California's wildfire.

CNN reporter Nick Watt was reporting live in Palisades Village on Tuesday. That's when he almost got injured, suffering a close call. Watt was live on the air talking to Polo Sandoval in the studio. The reporter was near a burning building when debris almost struck him.

"You know, we've spent most of the day up in the [Hollywood] Hills, the beautiful little windy streets, the beautiful multi-million dollar homes, some of which are no more. We've now come down into Palisades village, the center of this community," he explained. "That was an apartment building that we have watched... Jesus Whoa! Sorry, I nearly got hit by something there. Um, yeah. Whoa. Uh, we're gonna have to get back."

The camera then zoomed in on the crumbling building on fire nearby. The CNN reporter said, "And we've just watched this building just disintegrate, and a little part of that building nearly hit me there."

CNN Reporter Has Close Call

The wildfire in Pacific Palisades has ravaged California, burning through people's houses and causing thousands to evacuate. Firefighters continue to battle the blaze. Following the close call, several viewers expressed their worries for the CNN reporter.

"Wind-driven embers can travel, in the air, 1 1/2 miles where they start another fire front. In fact, I found charcoal pieces in my attic during the 2003 Paradise/Cedar fire. The fire was 2 miles away at that point. Be careful," one person wrote.

"These people need to stop f****** around. This isn't like a hurricane. Fire is far more destructive," said another.

Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement about the wildfire.

He said, "This is a highly dangerous windstorm that's creating extreme fire risk - and we're not out of the woods. We're already seeing the destructive impacts with this fire in Pacific Palisades that grew rapidly in a matter of minutes. Our deepest thanks go to our expert firefighters and first responders who jumped quickly into fighting this dangerous fire. If you're in Southern California, please pay attention to weather reports and follow any guidance from emergency officials."