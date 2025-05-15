Essential First Aid Item You Should Always Bring On A Hike, According To Medical Professional

Packing for a hike can feel overwhelming. After all, there is so much you need to bring. While many outdoor experts may argue over what is essential vs. non-essential, one medical professional argues that this is the essential first aid item you must bring on a hike.

Essential First Aid Item You Should Bring On A Hike

Patricia Cameron is a thru-hiker and medical professional. Now, she is sharing the essential first aid item that you should bring on your hike. When writing for Backpacker, she states, "Wound care and bleeding control are two of my first aid priorities."

So how can you control both of those? With gauze padding and an irrigation syringe. Cameron states, "I always recommend carrying some sterile 4x4 gauze pads and an irrigation syringe."

She argues that these tools are useful for all circumstances and can be used regardless of your skill level. You can use the gauze to apply pressure and dress the wound. Additionally, you can use the irrigation syringe to flush wounds with filtered water to prevent infection.

Cameron explains why an irrigation syringe is better than a typical syringe. "The benefits of an irrigation syringe compared to any other syringe size is its ability to direct precise force into a wound which will do most of the work of removing dirt and debris."

In addition, to ward off bacteria continue to change the gauze dressing whenever it gets dirty, wet, or once a day.

An Additional First Aid Must Have For Hikers

In addition to the essential first aid item mentioned above, Cameron insists on bringing one other thing on any hike: a proper tourniquet. This tool is essential in stopping serious bleeding. She writes, "Tourniquets are one tool to stop said traumatic hemorrhaging on areas outside the trunk."

While there are multiple ways to make a tourniquet, Cameron has a specific way she advocates for. She says, "But I advocate for a pre-made strap and winlass system to save time." However, unlike the first essential survival item, this one is not as easily manageable by various skill levels.

Cameron said tourniquets should 1.) Only be applied by someone with proper training and 2) initiate an immediate evacuation to definitive care. But now you know when going for a hike, always carry gauze, an irrigation syringe, and materials for a tourniquet. These essential survival items could prove to be very beneficial for your next hike.