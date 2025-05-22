Flight Attendant Shares The Clothes She Would Never Wear On A Plane And The Disgusting Reasons Why

When planning your travel outfit, there are many things to consider. For me, it's all about comfort. Are these clothes itchy? Are they too tight? Will I be able to rest comfortably on my lengthy flight to my destination? However, a flight attendant shares something else you should be aware of when planning your travel outfit—hygiene. Here are the clothes she says she would never wear on a plane and the disgusting reasons why.

1. One Piece Or Romper

Granted, these are super cute, but they are also super challenging to maneuver in the bathroom. If you are going somewhere with a normal-sized bathroom, you can make it work. However, if you've never been in an airplane bathroom, they are tiny! Not only will you not have enough space to wriggle out of that complicated piece of clothing properly, but it will most likely end up on the floor. That is precisely what this flight attendant warns against. In a TikTok video, she shares that the floor is "soaked with pee and doesn't get mopped often." So, unless you like struggling and being covered in urine, this is not the best option for you.

2. Shorts

Next up on the list of clothes she would never wear on a plane, this flight attendant addresses shorts. I know what you are thinking, "But what if it is hot where I am traveling to?" Trust me, you won't debate it after hearing her reasoning. First, she mentions that dirty diapers frequently get changed on plane seats. Additionally, she mentions that people often vomit or are just unclean themselves. She states, "You are asking for ringwork or a staff infection by wearing shorts." No, thank you. However, I agree with one commenter who wrote, "The price we pay to fly, they should be cleaning the d*mn planes!" Honestly, I agree.

3. Sandals

This one spooked me a bit because I am guilty of this. While I typically travel in sneakers, I have traveled in flip-flops before. Honestly, it was more to make going through security easier, but never again. She mentions that the carpets on planes are "filthy dirty" from things like vomit, pets, the bottoms of shoes, bare feet, etc. It makes sense, but I also assumed they vacuumed and cleaned the plane. Otherwise, what are they doing when they are "cleaning" the plane?

4. Tang Top Or Tube Top

Thankfully, her reasoning behind this clothing item is less disgusting. The flight attendant warns that if you dress like this, you will be exposed to the AC and freezing. From there, she warns that blankets are not available on domestic flights, so don't bother asking for one. Finally, she argues that it is best to air on the side of modesty when traveling. Whether you agree or not, this is just another item on her list of clothes she would never wear on a plane.

5. Sweater Or Sweatshirt Without Something Under It

For this clothing item, she specified that the sweater or sweatshirt was not the issue, but the lack of clothing under it was. From there, she explained that she has had "actual medical emergencies" where she has had to remove a woman's top because she was overheating. However, because she had nothing on underneath, the woman was forced to sit in the cabin in nothing but her bra. The temperatures on these planes are volatile! Tang top, and you freeze, sweatshirt, and you overheat. Layers are the way to go.