Well I Am Never Ordering Coffee On A Plane Again: Here Is The Disgusting Reason You Shouldn't Either

This article is going to make my husband so sad. As an avid coffee drinker, that is always his beverage choice when flying. I typically opt for water, ginger-ale, or hot tea. Although I am reluctant to admit that I did occasionally partake in the coffee as well. Hey, we all need that caffeine boost am I right? Traveling can take it out of you. Well, if you want that caffeine boost I suggest you do so before getting on the plane. Apparently, coffee — in particular decaf— is the one drink that flight attendants will judge you for. Trust me it is for good reason. Here is why I am never ordering coffee on a plane again.

Flight Attendant Reveals Why She Judges People For Ordering Coffee On A Plane

While I often feared flight attendants were judging us, I never assumed it was for our beverage choices. However, this woman makes a solid point so I will let it slide. Flight attendant Leanna took to TikTok to explain which drink of choice will get you accusatory stares, and that is decaf coffee. She stated, "I think we all know by now that ordering coffee on a plane is a little bit sketchy anyway." I for one did not know this, but I am happy to be informed now.

From there she continues to explain why she has an issue with decaf in particular. In regards to regular coffee she admits, "You're tired, you're traveling, you need the caffeine." However, without the added benefit of the caffeine she does not understand why someone would willingly drink airplane coffee. She continues, "You're telling me, you genuinely enjoy the taste of that airplane coffee so much that you're willing to drink it, not out of necessity for the caffeine, but just for the flavor itself." I can agree that airplane coffee is not the highest of caliber coffees.

The Disgusting Reason You Should Never Order Coffee On A Plane Again

Besides the sub par taste there is actually another, more horrifying, reason why you should never order coffee on a plane again. Another Tik Tok account decided to respond to the question, "Flight attendants, what's the dirty little secrets of your industry?" Let me tell you, Kevin the flight attendant did not hold back.

First up in his video was a pilot that was urging passengers not to drink the airplane coffee. The pilot wrote, "The water tanks on airplanes are rarely, if ever cleaned, and they use this water to make coffee on board. I don't want to think about the mold and bacteria growing in those tanks." As if that wasn't gross enough, Kevin further elaborates on the horrors that are airplane coffee.

In fact he even argues that the tanks infrequent cleanings should be the least of your concerns. Instead he states, "For me, it's always been the way that flight attendants have to clean out coffee pots." Wait, so you are telling me that the way they are cleaned is actually worse than leaving them uncleaned?

The Dirty Truth

Apparently so! According to Kevin, he states that flight attendants are not meant to empty coffee pots in drains. Instead, they are "supposed to dump it down a toilet." He continues, "So when you take a coffee pot, and dump it in a toilet, in order to not make a huge mess everywhere you have to get a little close to the toilet." I think we all see where this is going. Maybe that is why airline coffee has such an...unpleasant taste.

From there he states, " I imagine that there is some kind of backsplash of particles, bacteria, whatever, it goes directly back into the coffee pot. Which gets put right back into the coffee maker." So there you have it. Unless you are okay with bacteria and potential toilet water in your cup you should never be ordering coffee on a plane again.