Another day, another plane drama story. Although luckily, this one has nothing to do with crashes or people trying to evacuate the plane mid flight. Instead, this is a viral online controversy story. A young female influencer took to Tik Tok to share her excitement over flying first class for the first time. She was very upbeat and showed all of the incredible amenities to her followers. However, what sparked the online debate was the one negative comment. This excited passenger was mocked by a flight attendant of the airline for simply having too much fun on her flight.

Excited First Class Passenger Shares All Amenities In First Class

As someone who has been fortunate enough to fly first class once I can say that it really is worth the hype. Just the extra leg room and private bathroom alone made it worth it for me. However the first class that I experienced was nothing like the luxury that this influencer shared on her Tik Tok. Thai content creator Bifern shared her incredible journey in a luxurious first class seat on her social media.

The viral clip showed all of the incredible amenities that came with her first class ticket. Some of those amenities included, caviar, delicious meals from an entire menu, a spa like bathroom with full shower, a cacoon like seat with closing privacy doors, and a goodie bag with pajamas. She shows herself enjoying a meal, taking a shower, changing into those jammies and even taking a little nap. Honestly, the experience looked divine and she did her job well. Because of her I am now dying to fly first class on Emirates Airlines.

Additionally, the majority of the comments were kind and excited, just like the content creator. People commented on how perfect her situation looked and how they would love to fly first class like her. Many others commented on much they loved the creator's personality. Well, all but one.

Excited First Class Passenger Is Mocked By Flight Attendant For Having Too Much Fun

Apparently one of the flight attendants on board with Bifern was not as amused by her antics as the rest of us. Rather than keeping their opinions to herself, this crew member decided to leave a comment under Bifern's Facebook video. Ex-flight attendant, Veronica, broke down the comment and explained the drama in her own Tik Tok video. In her video, she translated the comments and shared the general public's reaction to it.

The basis of the comment was that Bifern was having too much fun and just all around being too extra. The first part of the comment read, "All of this....2 hrs, 14 passengers." Thus insinuating that all of the ammenities that Bifern was using was not meant for just a two hour flight, but rather a longer one. Additionally the crew member continued that Bifern's video made it look like the flight was significantly longer than it actually was.

The crew member even commented on how they were surprised that she found time to sleep and curl her hair. While the comments never directly insulted Bifern, the tone was less than friendly. It was clear that the excited first class passenger was being mocked by the flight attendant, and the internet would not stand for it. The people of the internet rallied behind Bifern. Half of them defending her because of her warm personality, saying she has every right to be excited by the incredible amenities. The other half arguing that as a paying customer she has every right to utilize every amenity at her disposal, regardless of the length of the flight.

What are your thoughts?