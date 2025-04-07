Passenger Tries To Open Plane Door Twice During Flight: Yet Another Reason I Won't Be Flying Any Time Soon

While I have never been a fan of flying, I was never too scared to go. However, with all of the latest plane news, I am starting to rethink my desire to see the world. With near misses, and some fatal crashes things are starting to look a little scary. Not to mention bizarre or deadly passengers. Just recently, another flight headline has graced the news. This one because a passenger tried to open the plane door during their flight.

Passenger Tries To Open Plane Door During Flight

When you are seated next to an emergency exit on a plane, you need to be prepared. You need to understand what it is you signed up for by agreeing to sit in that seat. If something happens, and danger arises you need to be prepared to successfully operate the door and help others evacuate the plane. However, you are to only open the door in case of an emergency. I guess this passenger missed that part of the memo.

As this man tried to open the door during the flight, not once but twice. I should mention that in neither of those instances was there an emergency occurring. The NY Post shares that the plane was en route to the Sydney airport — arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia- when a man, seated in the back of the plane, attempted to open the rear emergency exit during the flight. Luckily, flight crew noticed the man and stopped him before he could complete his goal.

Then, he was moved to the middle of the plane and away from the emergency exit door he had tried to open. However, the flight staff seemed to have forgotten one key detail...the middle of the plane also has an emergency exit door. This was a detail that was not missed by the brazen passenger. Once he was seated in the center of the plane, he tried to open the door during the flight again. However this time, he had his sights set on the center emergency door.

Crew And Passengers Rally Together

Luckily, the quick thinking of flight crew and other passengers stopped this man before he was successful. Several crew members and passengers worked together to restrain the assailant. However, the man assaulted one of the crew members in the process. Once they were safely on the ground, police came and escorted the disgruntled passenger off of the plane. The NY Post shares "He has been charged with two counts of endangering the safety of an aircraft, and one count of assaulting an aircraft crew."