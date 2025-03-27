Flight Passenger Shares His Secrets How To Get Free Upgrades On Flights

Flying now can be a hassle. Unless you have the money to pay for first class or extra legroom, it can feel like more trouble than its worth. Cramped seating, unruly passengers, and subpar snacks have many people opting to drive to their next vacation destination. However, one flight passenger is sharing their secrets. Learn how this passenger gets free upgrades on flights and feels like a "premium peasant" every time they fly.

Passenger Shares Secrets To Getting Free Upgrades On Flights

You may think there is some complicated code, or a serious of steps that needs to happen. Perhaps you think you need to download an app or purchase something in order to get upgrades. Well, according to this passenger it getting free upgrades on flights only takes one thing...kindness.

Henry Ward shares his hacks in a trendy Tik Tok video, where he details all the steps he takes in order to get some additional perks while flying. While there are several steps they all revolve around the same theme, just be nice! He starts off by purchasing some cheap snacks from the airport minimart. Then, he brings those with him on the plane.

One tip he mentions is that you must be the last person to board the flight. That is because then you have time to unleash the charm without holding anyone else up. Once you have those two steps under your belt, Ward offers the following advice. "As soon as you get to the gate and approach the cabin crew, pass over the goods and just be super nice to them."

The Perks Of Being Kind

In case you needed some additional instructions, he explained further. "Show them charisma, show them charm, show them a bit [of] banter. Then, just wait for the magic to happen." With just a kind gesture and a few nice words, this passengers fate was sealed. He shared that on his way to his seat a flight attendant tapped his shoulder and shared the "rundown of privileges she could offer" him.

Although he didn't get bumped to first class he did get an entire row to himself as well as "first-class snacks and even bought me [him] a bottle of champagne." From there he shared, "I like to call this 'premium peasant' at its finest. I got extra attention, my meal was served first and I kept receiving complimentary goodies throughout the flight."

Seems like a simple enough task to me. I know one thing for certain, the next time I fly I will be putting this guy's tricks to use. No harm in trying to get some free upgrades on flights.