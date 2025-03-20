Flying can be one of two things: a relaxing experience that gets your to your destination, or an unbearably long and infuriating process. Unfortunately, more often than not it seems that people encounter the second option. While it is sometimes things like not enough leg room, or turbulence that is not the main source of irritation. Typically, the main source of irritation during a flight comes from poor seatmates. That's right, who you are buckled in next to really makes a difference. Various flight passengers share their horror stories of obnoxious seatmates that they had to deal with.

Flight Passengers Share Stories Of Obnoxious Seatmates

I wish I could say this was a once in awhile thing. However as the stories pour in from across the internet, it is easy to see that obnoxious seatmates are a common occurrence. A viral TikTok asked the following question. "I know people refuse to switch seats sometimes but has anyone ever been told they won't move so you can't go to the bathroom? This never happened to me but I'm curious."

While the answer to the question seems obvious, you may be surprised. I for one, assumed that the answer would be no. How could anyone tell you that you are not allowed to answer nature's call? However, the comment section of this post lit up like the sky during Fourth of July. Tons of flight passengers flocked to the comments to share their horror stories from irritating passengers.

The Stories Keep Coming

One woman shared the story of how her seatmate told her she could only get up once during the flight. She wrote, "I had somebody tell me "you get one time to get up" I made it a point to say I drank a lot of water before this flight, and got up every 30 mins. I usually don't get up but don't tell me when I can go." Another user shared how getting out of his seat wasn't the issue, it was getting back into it. He wrote, " got up to use the toilet and when I came back the guy next to me had spread his stuff over my side. He was "I didn't know you were coming back" like where did he think I was going??? Skydiving???"

The list of complaints went on and on but the general consensus was the same. It is not right to deny someone their needs. Additionally, a majority of the flight passengers shared how they would, or did, just climb over their obnoxious seatmates to get to where they needed to go.