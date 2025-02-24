Flight Passenger Freaks Out When This Warm, Hard Object Touches Their Elbow

Flying can be such a cool experience. However, it is largely dependent upon who you fly with. Nowadays, many people lack basic social skills and flight etiquette. Just recently, a flight passenger dealt with another flier that had zero concept of how not to be gross. After learning the warm, hard object that touched this person's elbow, I completely understand why this passenger freaks out.

Passenger Freaks Out When Warm Hard Mystery Object Touches Them

While I am not one of those people who are repulsed by feet, I don't particularly enjoy them. Additionally, I most definitely would not enjoy if a strangers feet were touching me. However, that is exactly what happened to this flight passenger. They shared a post on Reddit with the following caption, " You're on a plane. Sitting at window seat. Suddenly your left elbow is poked by something hard n warm. You turn to see this. Wyd?"

Then, underneath of the caption, the Reddit user shared a photo of the incident. The photo depicts a man, clearly sitting froggy-style behind her, with his leg propped up on her chair. Then, you can see his foot as it slid through the hole above the arm rest and is now resting on this person's arm. Naturally, the flight passenger freaks out. Who wouldn't!?

You know how long travel days can be? That means you feet are all cooped up in shoes for hours and they probably stink. The user called the foot a warm, hard object. So a warm, sweaty stranger's foot against me...no thank you!

The Internet Reacts

The internet did not disappoint with its reactions. Many people came up with simple solutions for the Reddit user who was suffering from this fellow passenger's actions. Here are some of my favorite "solutions" to the problem.

One user wrote, "Tickle it. Then hit it with the buckle of the seatbelt very hard till fracture the toe."

Another chimed in, "Pull the leg hair out."

One user got very creative with their response. "Fill your mouth with water. Let it sit for a few minutes, adding saliva. Then put your head above it, and pretend to fall asleep. Then let the water/saliva drool down on the foot."

However some people took the more mature road. "ask the flight attendant to politely ask the person behind u to sit properly and act like a human."

While we may not know the outcome of this story and which solution this person chose, it is completely understandable why this flight passenger freaks out in the moment. Have you ever had a flight horror story?