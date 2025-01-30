Want To Do Some Solo Traveling In The U.S.? Best Cities To Solo Travel In

Let's face it, solo traveling can be daunting. Many people, particularly women, fear venturing out into an unknown destination on their own. While there are dangers that come with solo traveling, there are also many wonders as well. Additionally, if you want to tackle solo traveling in a less terrifying way, try starting a little closer to home. A travel blogger and experienced solo traveler shares the best cities for solo travel in in the U.S..

Best Cities For Solo Travel In The U.S.

The Soloist, Jen, is an experienced solo traveler. After being burnt out in her day job she decided to refocus her efforts on a passion of hers, solo travel. On her website she writes, "This company reflects my passion for inspiring others to travel beyond their comfort zone and live with fulfillment."

While she encourages others to step outside of their comfort zone, she recognizes that solo travel can still be quite overwhelming. So, she compiled a list of the best cities for solo travel in the U.S.. Here we will discuss the top 5, and I think some of the destinations may surprise you.

1. San Franciso, California

Jen recommends this city for its many accommodations and accessibility. She argues that there is something for everyone in this city. Ranging from parks to historical sites. Additionally, she mentions that it is a relatively safe city where "solo females can be feel comfortable walking around alone."

2. Nashville, Tennessee

The Soloist admits that this is one of her favorites spots in the U.S. for a bit of solo travel. Between the endless music and food who wouldn't want to travel here? In addition to having a lot of food options, the traveler also admits that the food is very affordable. Also, if you are the social sort of solo traveler, this is a great city to meet new people.

3. Moab, Utah

I will be honest, until reading her blog, I had never heard of Moab, Utah. However, after reading her blog I believe her that it is one of the best cities for solo travel in the U.S.. In fact she starts this section by writing, "*THE* most underrated U.S. road trip stop. She praises it for its incredible nature, national parks, and hiking. Additionally she mentions that it is incredibly safe and affordable.

4. Santa Fe, New Mexico

The Soloist encourages all solo travelers to visit this town. She argues that it is a "must-see town." She had a difficult time picking what she loved most. It seemed to be a tie between the architecture, the arts, and the food. Not to mention the cute shops and super luxe spas. Okay, now I am invested.

5. Portland, Oregon

This one truly excited me because Oregon has been on my bucket list for quite some time. Although I hate flying, so I am not sure if a solo trip would ever be in my future. However, for those of you who are more brave than me, the experienced traveler says this is one of the best citifies for solo travel in the U.S.. Not only is it inexpensive but it has incredible restaurants and some breathtaking nature views. From hiking to wine tastings, this is a must-stop destination on your next solo adventure.