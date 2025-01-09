California Couple Fight To Save Home Illegally Built In Glacier National Park

A California couple is fighting tooth and nail to save their home from being torn down. The plot twist, their home is inside of Glacier National Park. Also, the state of Montana argues that their home was built illegally.

California Couple Fights To Save Their Home

John and Stacy Ambler built their home alongside McDonald Creek. The thing about this creek is that it is right inside of the federal park. Now, the couple may be forced to tear down their home after the Flathead Conservation District argued that they built it without the proper permits.

The Amblers argue against this claim. They stated that the Flathead County's Planning Office told them they could do whatever they wanted with the land. According to them, they were informed that the zone where their home is being built is un-zoned. While they believe they are within their rights, Montana locals seem to disagree.

According to the Daily Mail, they filed complaints with the Flathead Conservation District, suggesting that the Amblers violated the "state's Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act." They did this by laying a concrete retaining wall into a stream bank within the national park.

Despite these claims, the California couple continued to fight for their home.

Home Built In Glacier National Park Faces Criticism

Despite the constant pushback, the Daily Mail shares that the "California natives don't believe the District has any jurisdiction over their land and property because it's located inside the national park." Furthermore, their house sits on private land that predates the creations of the park.

Another argument in their favor is that the property is a part of Apgar, "a small, private village in the park." However, the District is not buying it. They complain that the Amblers are just trying to find the gray area. The Daily Mail explains perfectly. "They claim Montana has no jurisdiction over the plot of land because it's inside a national park, which is federally protected, but also claimed the feds don't have access because it is on private land."

However the District does admit that state and local laws still pertain to private land, regardless of where it is located. Even if that location is within Glacier National Park. Open hearings regarding this matter were heard on Wednesday but the judge has yet to make a ruling on the matter.

It is expected to take weeks before a decision will be issued. Until then it looks like this California couple will continue to fight for their home.

The Internet Critiques The Couple

While the California couple thinks they have every right to continue building their home in Glacier National Park, the public does not agree. Here are a few comments left on a Facebook post detailing the case.

"Entitled people think they can do whatever they want. Tear it down."

"Guess we will see if the court values our parks and watersheds or not."

"The home should have never been built. Hopefully the courts will agree."