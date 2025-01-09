Family's Home Floods Just Days After They Completed Home Repairs From It Flooding A Year Ago

Talk about bad luck! One family's home flooded just days after they had completed repairs for damage caused by flooding a year ago. 28-year-old Jacob Davidge was shocked and dismayed to wake up on January 7 to find his home flooded, according to New York Post.

There had been heavy rains in Loughborough, England on that day. It's the second time that storms have caused his home to flood in only a year timespan. The flooding came at an unfortunate time as the family had just renovated the kitchen. Color Jacob shocked when his home ended up flooding almost exactly the same way.

"Within four or five hours, the house was full of water," Jacob said. They ended up getting two to three feet worth of water. It's also going to cost them a small fortune to fix. It's definitely a headache, considering the family thought they were putting it all behind him.

Flooding In House

He explained, "It took 11 months to get back to normal, and we'd only been back for one month before this happened again. Everything on the ground floor has been affected — electrical sockets, the kitchen, sofas, cupboards, fridges, freezers. It's all gone."

The flooding brought them back to square one.

Jacob said, "Last time, it took almost a year to fix everything. I think it'll be the same again.... The house is full of debris, dirt and silt. We've got no clean drinking water. It's a complete mess."

It appears that the flooding only affected their house and not their neighbors.

"One of our neighbors only had water in their rear pantry. They were unaffected otherwise. I think our house must be slightly lower," he said. "We filed the claim yesterday, but it can take two to three days just to get the ball rolling. We're on our own for now."

Meanwhile, Jacob wants to know what he can do to prevent this from happening again.

"For this to happen once is bad luck, but twice in the same year? It's ridiculous. Not a lot has been done since last year to prevent it from happening again. You put so much effort into making your home a nice place to live, only to see it destroyed again," he said.