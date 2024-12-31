Solo Traveler Reveals The Top (And Safest) Countries You Should Consider Going To

I love to travel, but solo traveling gives me pause. The thought of being alone in a country by myself feels daunting. But maybe I should listen to this solo traveler's tips more often. Solo traveler Jen Murphy recently shared her advice on Outside Online on the best countries to go to.

First off, it's important to consider safety when deciding on a country. As they say, there's safety in numbers. But you don't have that when you're traveling alone. Murphy says that she avoids any countries that appear dangerous for obvious reasons.

She wrote, "I scan the U.S. State Department's travel-safety ratings and avoid countries of conflict. I also browse the Global Peace Index (GPI), an annual ranking of nations based on factors like the absence of violence or fear of violence, a nation's level of harmony or discord, and its degree of militarization. Coming into 2025, Iceland, Ireland, and Austria are the safest three countries in the world, according to the overall GPI score."

Solo Traveler Countries

As far as some of her favorite countries as a solo traveler, Murphy suggests going to Portugal, Canada, Costa Rica, and Australia among her top choices.

Portugal proved to be a favorite of the solo traveler. In fact, she's been to the country four times.

She wrote, "I've visited this country solo four times and have always found the locals extremely hospitable. On my first trip, I checked out the beach town of Sagres in the southern region of Algarve and met two couples from Lisbon who offered to drive me back to the city. One of the women took off work the next day to be my tour guide, and that evening she and her husband threw a dinner party for me at their home."

Meanwhile, if you're looking to reconnect with nature, then consider going to Canada. Not only is it closer than some of the other countries, but there's plenty of wilderness.

She explained, "Canada has 37 national parks and 11 national park reserves, as well as two beautiful coasts. I've made friends while soaking in the swimming-pool-sized hot tub at Sunshine Mountain Lodge (from $250) in Alberta's Banff National Park. I've also plotted solo snowboard trips to Revelstoke, British Columbia, to coincide with the Natural Selection Tour freestyle competition, knowing I'd meet like-minded travelers."