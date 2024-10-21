Solo Traveler Reveals Terrifying Moment She Almost Got Kidnapped Overseas

TikToker Andrea BoldBody, a solo traveler, had a terrifying ordeal when she was out adventuring. She revealed that she almost got kidnapped!

The solo traveler opened up on TikTok about how two men tried to abduct her while she was in El Salvador. The incident happened in San Salvador on the street. She said two men pulled up in a truck.

"I was almost kidnapped by two men walking in San Salvador next to El Boquerón," she explained. "These weren't gang members. And this was after [President Nayib] Bukele had already cleaned up the streets. These were construction workers because they were in a flat bed truck. And they had wired spool in the back of their truck.

The solo traveler continued, "They pulled up next to me. Of course I was walking alone. Both of them grabbed me by my arms. And were pulling me inside of their truck."

She added: "Luckily there were restaurants nearby heard me screaming, people heard me screaming and came outside [speaks Spanish]... leave her alone, don't touch her. And the guys got in their truck and sped off."

Solo Traveler Almost Gets Abducted

For what it's worth, the United States doesn't recommend any solo traveler visits El Salvador or any traveler for that matter. It has a Level 3 travel advisory of "Reconsider Traveling."

It explains, "In March 2022, the Government of El Salvador (GOES) declared a 'State of Exception' in response to an increase in homicides. The declaration remains in effect. The State of Exception grants authorities power to arrest anyone suspected of gang activity and suspends several constitutional rights, including the normal protections of criminal procedure such as the right to a speedy trial. Prison conditions are harsh. Several U.S. and other foreign citizens have been detained under the State of Exception, some in a reportedly arbitrary manner. Under its Territorial Control Plan, the GOES also may, without prior warning, restrict access via checkpoints to areas suspected of gang activity. U.S. citizens are advised that access to and freedom of movement within these areas may be limited."

If you do decide to travel to the country, the Department of State recommends you do the following: