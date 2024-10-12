Broadway Dancer Goes Missing In South Carolina Park, Hugh Jackman Raises Awarness

The search for a missing Broadway dancer continues. 28-year-old dancer Zelig Williams went missing in South Carolina near a popular national park.

Williams' mother says she hasn't seen him in over a week. He left her home in Columbia on October 3. Police later found his car abandoned near a 500-mile-long trail. They found the vehicle in a parking lot near an entrance to the Palmetto Trail. The last time someone saw him, the Broadway dancer was driving around Congaree National Park. Authorities do not know if he entered the trail.

The Broadway dancer's aunt, Christine McLaughlin Barber, told WACH that they noticed an odd "SOS ping" from his phone after he left his mother's. They became worried about him and tried to reach out.

"Around 9:50 Thursday morning, he left just normally as he would," Barber told the outlet. "About ten minutes later, we received an SOS ping from his phone from one of his friends in New York, indicating a crash." However, there were no signs of a crash.

"Words can't express what our family is going through right now," McLaughlin Barber wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Please continue to pray pray pray for Zelig to come home safe. WE LOVE YOU ZELIG."

Broadway Dancer Missing

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman is trying to raise awareness about the Broadway dancer. He took to his social media account to beg fans to share any information that they may have on Williams.

"Please... if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of ZELIG WILLIAMS, please reach out to your local authorities," Jackman wrote on his Instagram story along with a photo of Williams. "ZELIG we love you and are praying for your safe return."

Prior to disappearing, the Broadway dancer left New York City to move back to his home state of South Carolina. Williams had previously starred in Broadway's MJ Musical and Hamilton. He had been passionate about dance and theatre since he was in elementary school

"He went on to Broadway to perform in some very large shows and recently moved back home to share his experiences and help others," another of William's aunts, Mieoki Corbett-Jacobs, told WACH.