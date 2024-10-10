Missing Montana Horseback Rider Found Dead In Lake After Frantic Search

The search for a missing Montana horseback rider has come to an end. Unfortunately, authorities discovered the body of Meghan Rouns days after she went missing.

Officials confirmed that they found her body in a lake on Tuesday afternoon. The Montana woman went missing while horseback riding on a recreational trail. "It is with great sadness we report that Meghan was located by our search and rescue divers around 3:40 pm this afternoon. She is deceased," Sheriff Leo Dutton said in a statement.

Dutton said that authorities are investigating her death. While they don't believe foul play, they still need to "determine [the] cause and manner of [her] death."

"Some of you knew Meghan, some of you did not, but you came to help in time of need. Thank you. To Meghan's family, we extend our condolences and deepest sympathy," Dutton said. He also said that the family wanted to "wish to thank all of you who helped search for her." They're obviously going through a very difficult time right now.

Montana Horseback Rider Dies

Authorities found the Montana horseback rider in Upper Hauser Lake. They found her in 11 feet of water. Rouns had been missing since Friday afternoon. The last time anyone heard from her was a social media photo at around 4 p.m. that afternoon. She then went missing. The sheriff confirmed that the coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff also added, "You held out for hope and gave them comfort that they were not alone in this ordeal."

As for what happened, Dutton theorized that strong winds may have knocked Rouns from the horse while she was horseback riding. "We believe something happened that spooked the horse to get it into the waters. We just don't know what yet,"

Authorities later found her phone and horse during the search on Saturday. Previously, divers searched the water ways. "Please stay clear of the search area, this includes the water search area. If people try to get there, they will endanger our SCUBA divers," officials said in a statement. "Please do not interfere with the search."