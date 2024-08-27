Solo Traveler Reveals One Country She Would Never Go Back To

, shIf you are planning a solo trip, you might want to read this first. While there are some incredible places in the world, some are not great for solo travelers. Whether it is cost, dangers, or just being overrated, certain places score low on the must-go list for plenty of reasons. This TikTok solo traveler is sharing the destination that she would never go back to, as well as all of the juicy reasons why.

Which Place This Solo Traveler Would Never Go Back To

This woman took to her TikTok to share the place she would never go back to as a female traveler. While many may be surprised at the destination she chose, this woman holds firm in her arguments. Christina Ford is a 63-year-old solo traveler who has gone to TikTok to share her experience of traveling to Mykonos.

Christina is adamant about her claim that Mykonos in Greece is not a great destination for solo travelers. While she cannot speak for how the experience would be for a group of two or more people, she gives two very compelling reasons why she didn't enjoy her time there.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

First, she explains her struggle to find a restaurant for a drink. In her video, she states, "I was by myself, and I went to go have a drink. It was about 5:30; I was going to watch the sunset." The first place noticed she was alone and told her she could only get a table if she spent their ?100 minimum. She pointed out how that is a large amount of money for a solo traveler to spend on drinks, but the restaurant did not budge.

From there, she went to another location. That restaurant had many seats available, however upon learning she was alone told her she could not be taken because she needed a reservation. Eventually, at the fourth restaurant that she tried, she was able to get a table and have a drink.

Mykonos: Not The Destination For Solo Travelers

Besides what Christina referred to as discrimination against solo travelers, there was another problem with her trip. Upon checking out of her hotel, Christina noticed something strange. There was a space for her to leave a tip on the room charge. Christina was confused as she explained that she already paid the hotel cost, tip, room service, and the tip she left for those services.

In her video, she asks her viewers, "This culture is getting crazy...Has anyone ever been asked to leave a tip on your room cost?" She was clearly frazzled and not at all scared to share her opinion on this Instagram-worthy destination.

Greece Isn't All Bad

While this solo traveler clearly explains why she will never go back to Mykonos, she does not condemn Greece overall. In her one video, she sings praises for the island of Hydra. She states, "Hydra is a beautiful island; it has no cars." She then raves about the food there and shares that it is a much more affordable option. Then, she shares that the same bottle of alcohol that cost her ?80 in Hydra cost her ?180 in Mykonos.

Viewers have mixed thoughts about her videos. Some people agree with her assessment.

@adoniospapa commented: "I live in Greece and have never gone to Mykonos and never will go."

@Beauritzzy commented: "I went to Mykonos 30 years ago...it was a rip off then but clearly worse now."

However, others disagreed with her claims.

@kam1704 commented: "I have gone to Mykonos for 25 years on my own and this has never happened to me!!!"

@Melina Wagner commented: "I was solo in Mykonos last year and had a wonderful experience."

It seems that everyone's experience differs, but solo travelers are considering Christina's experience before booking their next trip.