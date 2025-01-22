Foraging For Food: The Do's And Don't About Finding Food In The Forest

Let's face it, most of us would not thrive in a survival situation. We have been living a life of luxury when it comes to food. Our food sits, pre-packaged and waiting for us at a grocery store. Our biggest concerns these days are if something is organic and or contains pesticides. However, we never have to identify our food. We walk into the grocery store and assume the mushrooms and berries are safe to eat. But what if you had to worry about finding food in the forest. I know I would be at a loss. Just in case you ever find yourself in the position where you need to go foraging for your food, here are some Dos and Don'ts of the trade.

The Don'ts Of Foraging

UK Wildcrafts shared an informative video that covers some of the basic dos and don'ts of foraging. Here are some important highlights.

DON'T Taste Test Anything

Unless you are an expert in foraging it is imperative that you do not taste test anything in the wild. You need to be 100 percent sure you can identify it before you decide to eat any part of it. Some plants are poisonous across all areas and can kill you with just a mouthful. So even that tiny bite that you think won't hurt could most definitely hurt you.

DON'T Strip An Entire Area Or Plant Bare

If you are confident in your abilities and do have the correct background, be sure to be considerate when foraging. When finding food in the forest, do not take more than a third of a plant's fruit. That way it is one portion for you , one for others who may be finding their food in the forest, and one for the plant to regenerate itself.

DON'T Forage On The Edge Of Agricultural Lands

I will be honest, this is not one that I thought of but he makes a good point. The expert states, "A lot of farmers spray the edges of their land with pesticides those poisons can be passed on to you if you eat those plants." The same way that we worry about pesticides on our food in the grocery store, you should worry about it when finding food in the forest.

DON'T Trust The Plant Apps 100%

While helpful apps do exist they cannot be trusted 100 percent. People have done that and it has given them the wrong plant, and it has had disastrous consequences. The expert then shares his personal experience with water hemlock, which is one of the most poisonous plants. The app told him it was parsnip and celery, which is same family but wrong plant. Had he listened and eaten the plant, he probably would have died.

The Dos Of Foraging

After sharing the things you should not do when finding food in the forest, the foraging expert then shared some things you should do and/or keep in mind while foraging.

DO Sample Small Amounts The First Time

Assuming that you have correctly identified the plant you wish to consume and trust your judgement, you still want to take things slow. Different people react differently to plants, so you never want to just go all in. For example, "Chicken of the woods" cause a lot of people to have allergic reactions even though it is not poisonous. Take off a small piece and rub it against your skin. If you have no reaction you can nibble on it for a taste test. Wait hours (about 8) and see if you have a reaction first.

DO Have A Foraging Guide Book

While the apps are not always useful for finding food in the forest, a quality foresting guide book can help with plant identification. The foraging expert recommend, "The Foragers Calendar" which is great for beginners. Additionally, he pointed out that you want photos rather than drawings as they are easier to identify and leave less chance for mistakes.

DO Be Aware Of Your Surroundings

Try to avoid heavy traffic areas, both by foot and auto traffic. Anything that has been exposed to too many man-made elements poses the risk of being harmful to you.

Staying Safe When Finding Food In The Forest

Masterclass offers a course called "How to Forage in the Wild and Identify Edible Plants." Here are some key takeaways from that course that can hopefully help you stay safe when finding food in the forest.

Focus On Insects

Insects have a surprising amount of protein in them. Additionally, there are many safe-to consume insects that are easily found in forests. Some safe insects are earthworms, mealworms, crickets, and grasshoppers. For the latter, remove the legs and wings first.

Get Familiar With Poisonous Plants

While the amount of knowledge on foraging seems insurmountable, you should still try to familiarize yourself with some common poisonous plants. Just knowing the basics can help you identify things that may otherwise look friendly. Examples include holly berries and poison hemlock. While they don't look threatening they are deadly. Similarly knowing how to avoid things like poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac go a long way. Here are five poisonous plant characteristics that most poisonous plants have that you can look out for.