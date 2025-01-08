Survival Educator Gets Candid About Surviving In The Woods With These Quick Tips

Sometimes, survival is simple. While there are many tips on the best ways to survive in certain situations, the mass influx of information can be overwhelming. Luckily, survival educator Christopher Nyerges shares his top 5 tricks about surviving in the woods. Some of them are simpler than you think.

Survival Educator Shares Insight On Surviving In The Woods

BuzzFeed shares an entertaining video where survival educator Christopher Nyerges shares his tips on surviving in the woods. What makes this video so good is how relatable Nyerges is. Honestly, in the beginning of the video, I almost assumed it was a parody. However, after a quick and humorous introduction he gets into his quick tips.

1. Find Shelter

The survival educator's first tip seems self-explanatory. If you want to have any chance of surviving in the woods you need to find shelter. If you were out on an outdoor adventure perhaps you brought something with you, like a tent. However, if you did not bring anything with you, then you need to find shelter. Nyerges shares what natural shelters may look like. He states they could be caves, or thickets of grass and leaves. Occasionally you also may find man-made shelters such as shacks and old cars. The point is to provide yourself some safety from the elements and the environment.

2. Determine Your Food Source

Next the survival educator enlightens us on how to determine your food source in the woods. He points out you have two options, plants and animals, with plants being the easier option. However, he warns against blindly eating any plant you come across. He shares some safe-to-eat plants. He states, "All acorns can be eaten, all seaweeds if you are near the coast. Wild onions which are common throughout the country." When it comes to animals, the survival educator mentions that insects are the easiest source of protein.

3. Water Is Really Important

We all know this. After all, we cannot survive more than three days without water. He recommends trying to find an area near some running water such as a stream. However, if you are in an area where there is no water you can dig wells and find ground water. "If you dig deep enough where water has flowed you can get to the water." Furthermore he says you can tie a plastic bag to a nontoxic tree to collect water. Next, he adds that there is no way to tell water is pure and safe-to-drink just by looking at it. He encourages viewers to boil water before drinking it.

4. Fire Is Essential

Nyerges shares all the ways that fire is essential for surviving in the woods. He states, "It is not only warmth, it is not only comfort. But it purifies your water, it cooks your food, it helps you make tools. It helps you dry you clothes when you are wet." The ability to make fire can be the difference between life and death in a survival situation. Next, he shares the four principles for making fire. "Friction, electricity, sunlight, and chemicals."

5. Animal Attack

For his final tip on surviving in the woods, the survival educator shares how to survive a bear attack. He begins his advice with a daunting statement. He says, "If you come across a Grizzly bear I hope you have your will in order, because you can't outrun a Grizzly bear." However he argues that if it is a black bear you may stand a chance. Next he suggests, if there is enough distance between you and the bear make some noise. You want to appear threatening. Additionally, you want to make sure the bear or animal always has an exit. That way when it feels threatened it will leave you alone.

Furthermore, he shares, "If it is a mountain lion, whatever you do do not turn and run." He shares that is because "the feline's instinct is to go after you." Instead, face it and make yourself big and loud, just like with the bear.