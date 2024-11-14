If You Are Ever Stranded In The Wilderness Remember The Rules Of 3, It Could Save Your Life

Hopefully you never get stranded in the wilderness. However, if you do, it is important to know what to do. It can be overwhelming. Do you build a fire first or make a shelter? Do you prioritize water or finding food? Everything is important but the order in which you do it could mean the difference between life and death. If you are ever stranded in the wilderness remember the rules of 3, it just might save your life.

The Rules Of 3: Your Guide To Surviving The Wilderness

When you are out in the wild remembering the rules of 3 could save your life. Trail Hiking shares the rules of 3 below.

3 minutes without air (oxygen) or in icy water

without air (oxygen) or in icy water 3 hours without shelter in a harsh environment

without shelter in a harsh environment 3 days without water (if sheltered from harsh environment)

without water (if sheltered from harsh environment) 3 weeks without food (if you have water and shelter)

Now, looking at that list can help you determine the order of your priorities. More likely than not you will not be running out of air. So as long as you avoid icy water you are set with the first rule. Next comes shelter. If you are exposed to the elements it can speed up your need for water, or make it irrelevant. For example if you are in the harsh sun you can sweat more becoming dehydrated faster. Or if you are in frigid temperatures you can get frostbite.

The Rules Of 3 Survival Order

Therefore, the first thing you will need to do if stranded in the wilderness is build a shelter for yourself. You want to make sure your shelter gets you off of the cold ground, as well as protects you from rain and wind. It doesn't have to be overtly fancy. Something simple and effective will do. Tree branches, leaves, tarps, even your clothing, can help create an incredible shelter.

Once you are protected from the elements you need to focus on your next priority. If you glance at the rules of 3 again you will see that that is finding a water source. You cannot live without water. It is one of the most critical elements to your survival. Furthermore, it is best if your shelter is close to a readily available water source as well. Also, it is best if you can treat your water. Remember that boiling it is not always enough. Look for clean water sources and avoid water with any obvious signs of contamination.

Finally, you need to think about securing food. Typically you would want to build a fire before you find this food, so you have somewhere to cook. Once you have fire secured it is time to go on the hunt. You want to begin foraging in the area closest to your shelter first. It is best to learn how to identify edible plants before you go out into the wilderness. If you cannot identify it do not eat it.

Surviving The Wilderness Checklist

If you need a quick reminder, here is the order in which you should complete your priorities in the wilderness.