Turns Out You Can Start A Fire With Ice

With shows like Naked and Afraid and Running Wild With Bear Grylls, the desire to learn how to survive in the wilderness is ever-growing. One thing that you cannot survive the wilderness without is fire. Learning to make a fire is the basis of survival. Now, there are more ways to do it than you thought. Traditional fire-making practices exist, but some new ways are now entering the scene. Did you know that you can even start a fire with ice? Read on to learn how.

How To Start A Fire With Ice

While it seems counterproductive, you can start a fire with ice. Although water is the opposite of fire, there is a way to use this tool. Rather than using the ice for its cooling effects, you want to use it for its reflective properties.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Starting a fire with ice falls into the lens-based fire-starting method. First, you will want to shape your ice so that it resembles a lens. Then, you would follow the same method that Sid used in Toy Story when he burned his toys in his backyard. If you haven't seen Toy Story, here is how it works.

You need to get clear water because if the ice is not clear, this method won't work. The best places to find clear water in the wild are a clear lake or pond or melted snow. Fill a container made out of foil with the clear water and let it freeze.

Once frozen, about 2 inches thick, you take a knife and shape your ice hunk into a lens shape. While doing this, remember that the shape of the lens is thicker in the middle and narrower along the edges. From there, polish it off with your hands. AOM shares that "The heat from your hands will melt the ice enough so you get a nice smooth surface."

After that prep, you are ready to start a fire with your ice. Angle your ice lens towards the sun, and focus the light on your tinder nest or kindling. After some patience and dedication, you should see your fire come to life.

Traditional Fire-Starting Methods

While starting a fire with ice is a unique and fun way to start a fire, it is not the typical first choice. More traditional ways to start a fire are with the bow drill technique or flint and steel. AOM shares that "the bow drill is probably the most effective friction-based method to use." So it is probably a better approach to take if you are out in the wilderness.

One drawback of this method is, unless you have all of those materials readily available you will need to hunt for the materials and build the bow drill before starting your fire. Flint and steel is a classic choice and requires less materials. If you are going out into the wilderness, it is a good idea to bring a flint and steel set with you so you are prepared for any situation.