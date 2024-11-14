When it comes to survival everyone has an opinion on whether on not they would make it in the wilderness. The main problem is that there are many misconceptions floating around the internet. What do you need to survive in the wilderness? What order should you do things in for the best chance of survival? Are there specific things you should pack? It can all get very confusing and overwhelming. However, you would be amazed to know that the top 4 survival mistakes are much simpler than you thought.

Top Survival Mistakes Are So Much Simpler Than You Thought

While many people assume survival mistakes revolve on how to make a fire or which type of gear to bring, the most common survival mistakes are actually quite simple. You may be surprised to learn that something as simple as not planning ahead would be the difference between life and death. Well, here they are the top survival mistakes that most people make.

1. Not Telling Anyone Where They Are Going

You know the saying, "Sharing is Caring" well that is definitely the case when it comes to survival situations. If you plan on going out into the wilderness you need to tell somewhere where you are going. It doesn't matter if you plan on going for an hour long hike in a local park, or for a five day camping trip in the mountain. Someone needs to know where you are going.

Although you have every intention of coming back, sometimes things happen. Telling people where you are going will give authorities a starting point to search for you if the worst happens. That being said, make sure you also share any changes to your plans with people as well. For example if you told them you were taking one trail but then decide on another, alert them. The Survival University suggests that you share the following information with a trusted person before your adventure.

Your Name

Address

Phone Number

Next of Kin

When You're Going

The Intended Route of Travel

Whom You Intend To Meet Up With (if anyone) and Their Numbers and Addresses

Description of Your Vehicle

Description of The Clothes You Are Wearing and Outdoor Gear

Medical Needs

2. Underestimating The Risk

Not to frighten you, but one of the top survival mistakes is people who underestimate the risk of their outdoor adventure. Novices think, "it can't be that hard," while experts think, "I am a professional I have nothing to worry about." I hate to break it to you but accidents can happen to anyone, and nature doesn't care what your confidence level is. The amount of people who go into the wilderness expecting to be in a survival situation is virtually no one. That means the average person gets into the situation accidentally, and thus unprepared.

When going out into the wild there are a few things you should always prepare for. First, expect to encounter wildlife. Whether it be a deer, a bear, or a snake, wildlife is out there and you are entering their home. Look up local wildlife in your area and prepare accordingly. Second, expect the unexpected when it comes to weather. Honestly in all the times you have watched the news how often is the weatherman wrong. A LOT! So even if it is a sunny day, pack warm clothes and rain gear in your bag. Finally, bring a medical kit. No one expects to roll an ankle or scrape themself on a hike but when it happens you will be happy you were prepared. Hope for the best but expect the worse and you greatly increase your odds of survival.

3. Improper Clothing

This is a big one, especially with beginner hikers. People often thing jeans and a pair of tennis shoes is enough to get them through the hike. It might be, as long as nothing goes wrong. The Survival University paraphrases it greatly, "Your clothing is your first line of defense against the elements and injury." So instead of worrying about if your outfit will look cute in an Instagram photo, worry about it if it will keep you warm, dry, and free of poison ivy. Know the area that you are exploring and check the weather. For example, Colorado is known to get snow even in months like July, so be prepared with additional clothing at all times.

Your clothes also protect you from harmful plants, insects, scrapes, the sun, and so much more. So when planning your outdoor adventure your outfit should be one of the first things on your mind.

4. Being Unprepared To Spend The Night

Let's be honest, most people are not prepared to spend the night if they are planning on going on a quick hiking trip. However that is why this is one of the top survival mistakes, because the majority of people don't plan for it. If you are prepared to be stranded in the wilderness, then if it does happen you have a shot at survival. Without the proper precautions and tools you could be facing a daunting situation.

To help prevent this you should have the following items in your bag. Think of it as a Outdoor Survival Sleepover Starter Pack.