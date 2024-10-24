With movies and TV shows often spreading unrealistic expectations many people have full confidence that they could survive in the wild on their on. I am not one of those people. I know I could use all the help I can get out there in the wilderness. However, even I was stunned to learn about some of these survival myths. Many of the things we have been taught to think as "basic survival knowledge" are actually things that could get you killed in the wilderness. So buckle up, here are 7 survival myths that will get you killed in the wilderness.

Warming Up From Frostbite

While it is correct to assume that you should warm your body up after getting frostbite, the method in which you do so matter. Many people's first instinct is to begin rubbing their hands together. However, MSN shares that you should "never rub anywhere you suspect might be catching frostbite." Rubbing frostbite will actually cause more tissue damage to the affected area Similarly, fire is not the answer either. While it may seem like the logical response, frostbitten skin is extremely sensitive. So sensitive that "it could easily be burnt by open flames."

What You Should Do Instead

To warm up from frostbite you should soak your hands in warm, not hot, water and drink warm (again not hot) liquids. This will slowly and gently allow your body to warm up without causing damage. If you are stuck outside with your frostbite, finding shelter is your top priority.

Drinking Some Cactus Juice

We have all seen a movie or two of someone dying of thirst in the desert. They crack open a cactus and drink the sweet juice from it and then they can go on their way. Well, it is another survival myth. That liquid inside of the cactus is not water. Instead, "it's a noxious fluid that'll cause vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain." Vomiting and diarrhea are not a good combo for someone who is already dehydrated. If you are extremely unlucky, the juice may even give you paralysis.

What You Should Do Instead

So what should you do instead if you are in a dessert dying of thirst? Trying focusing on the fruit of the cactus, the prickly pear. That has got the water in it that is safe for you to consume.

Don't "Bee-Leive" Water Will Save You

All puns aside, I definitely believed this survival myth. Many of us have been told that if a swarm of bees is chasing us that as long as we jump in some water we will be safe. Well, they lied. While it is true that bees and wasps are not huge fans of the water it will not deter them from protecting their home. If they think you are threatening enough, they will simply continue searching above the water for you. You are more likely to pass out under the water from trying to hold your breath by waiting them out. Or you will resurface and they will strike you again, but now you are stuck in the water.

What You Should Do Instead

Stay on the land and run as fast as you can. Quickly find shelter to shield yourself from the assailants.

Fire Before Shelter: The Survival Myth That Shocked Us All

Fire means life, so it is no surprise that we should make that first before finding shelter right? Wrong! If you are ever stranded in the wilderness shelter should be your number one priority. Not only does it protect you from predators and threats, but it also shields you from weather. You know, like rain that could easily douse your fire. Additionally, fire requires a lot of energy to maintain, where as for shelter you just expend that energy once to build it.

What You Should Do Instead

Focus on building a shelter first. Get yourself off the ground as soon as possible. You can make a "bed" out of long branches and "lots of leaves or grass." After a place to sleep you can focus on building a roof.

Turns Out Quicksand Isn't So Quick

The first lie movies told us is that you will sink in quicksand within seconds. The second survival myth is that you should stay still to avoid sinking. Not only is that wrong but if you don't move you will never escape the quicksand.

What You Should Do Instead

Don't panic and flail. Instead, "lean backwards, to distribute your weight evenly and make slow back and forth movements with your body." That should help "to loosen the sticky sand's hold on you." It will take a long time, but this should help you get out.

Don't Trust The Animals

People often make the mistake of thinking, I saw an animal eat this so it must be okay for me. Wrong again! Birds and other wildlife can often digest and consume berries and other food sources in the wilderness that would be deadly to you.

What You Should Do Instead

Try the universal edibility test. Take the berry or plant and begin "gradually exposing your body to it." Begin by smelling it. BE AMAZED shares that you should avoid anything that smells like pears or almond. Next, you rub it on the skin on the inside of your elbow. If there is not itching or pain from that you may try to place a small piece in your mouth. Chew for a few minutes and look for "bitterness, soapiness, or tingling and pain." If all seems well eat a small amount and wait 8 hours.

Boiling Water Isn't Enough

While the survival tip about focusing on running water was true, not everything you heard is. Yes, running water is cleaner but it can still carry various bacteria. So you boil it right? Nope, that is another survival myth for you. While it is true that boiling the water will kill harmful bacteria, "it won't remove any dangerous chemicals or sediments."

What You Should Do Instead

Instead, you should filter your water before you boil it. "The best way to filter is to cover a container with a shirt of cloth and then place some crushed charcoal from your fire on top." Pour the water through the cloth and the charcoal will act as the filter, catching "nasty contaminants while improving the taste."

Even More Survival Myths

These were just a handful of survival myths. Unfortunately, there are many more. From being able to find a water source by following flying birds, to peeing on a jellyfish sting the myriad of misinformation online is enormous. Luckily, this video helps bust some of the most common survival myths. While I hope you never need to put any of these principles into practice, it never hurts to know! Good luck out there!