Survival 101: What To Do When You're Lost In The Woods

Getting lost in the woods is pretty high on my list of fears. That could be because I fear that I lack the basic instincts to survive. However, in today's day and age most people lack basic survival skills and knowledge. While you could pack a kit to prepare ahead of time, most people are not planning on getting lost in the woods. More often than not they are out hiking, or on a camping trip and stray too far. Luckily, there are some steps you can take that can help you survive if you get lost in the woods.

1. Stay In One Spot

Contrary to popular belief, unless you have good navigation skills, it is best to stay in one spot rather than continue walking. If you came with others, people are looking for you and it will be easier for them to find you if you are not moving. However, if things start to look like you will be lost overnight you will want to set up camp. If you have your backpack with you with your supplies you can set up a tent. If you lack supplies, look for a natural shelter and make camp there. Once you have made camp try you best to sleep off of the ground.

2. Signal For Help

Another great survival tactic if you are lost in the woods is to signal for help. You should wear bright clothing so you are easily spotted. Additionally, blowing on a whistle, using a flashlight, or creating a fire can all get you noticed by others and hopefully rescued.

3. Follow Waterways

If you don't know which way to wander before you set up camp, it is best to follow water. Oftentimes, people will settle near water. So being near it puts you at a greater odds with being near civilization.

4. Stay Positive And Vocal

It may seem silly but one of the best survival tools in your arsenal is your mindset. Having a positive mindset allows you to stay calm and think logically. Additionally, keep talking and making noise. You want to make it as easy as possible for someone else to find you.

Additional Tips For When You Are Lost In The Woods