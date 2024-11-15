Top 6 Tips For Building A Successful Shelter

If you are anything like me the thought of having to build a shelter in the wilderness literally terrifies you. Sure, I've watched documentaries and have seen 'Naked And Afraid' but when it's me out there in the wilderness, it is different. I feel like I would be clueless. Luckily, you don't need to know it all to make a successful shelter. Just keep in mind these 6 top tips for building a successful shelter and you will be A-okay.

1. It's All About Location

Just like when buying a home your shelter site is all about one thing, location, location, location. Is it nearby a water source? While you don't want to wander too far for water, you shouldn't build too close to it because of flooding risks. Is the ground flat? Don't build on top of a hill because it won't have the flat ground you need. Is it away from where predators are lurking? Is there food or natural shelter nearby? Look at at least three locations before settling on one. You never know what is around the corner.

2. Conserve Your Energy

The second tip to building a successful shelter is to conserve your energy. If you are a novice survivalist don't expend all of your energy by trying to build the fanciest shelter. Just make sure it covers the basics. Are you protected from the elements and predators? Those are your shelter's two primary functions. After your clothes your shelter is the first line of defense between you and the outside world. Similarly conserve your resources. If you have twine or rope do not use all of it to construct your shelter. Be smart and keep it efficient.

3. Bigger Is Not Better

I know we are used to a lot of space in our modern houses but when it comes to shelters trust me, bigger is not better. If you want to build a successful shelter you don't need a massive one. Not only will it require additional energy and resources to build a bigger shelter but a bigger shelter will actually hurt you in the long run. Survival Dispatch explains that is because the bigger the space to heat, the colder you will be. Keeping warm is crucial to your survival.

4. Get Off Of The Ground

Four walls and a roof alone won't cut it if you want to build a successful shelter. You need to get off of the ground in order to survive. The ground is cold and crawling with insects. It is not where you want to be. Build yourself some sort of bed, whether it is a raised platform or a hammock. It doesn't matter, just get off of the ground.

5. Know The Area

Different environments require different shelters. If you're in a particularly cold environment you want to find a location that has a lot sun and be sure to insulate the walls of your shelter. If it is a particularly wet area you want to design your shelter so that water falls right off of it. To shield from the wind, try to find places that have natural barriers on one side like a big rock.

6.Proper Ventilation Is Key

Last on our lists of tips for building a successful shelter is one that often goes overlooked. Your shelter needs access to fresh air and proper ventilation. Don't make it so air tight that you cut off your fresh air supply. Air needs to be able to get in and out. This helps prevent your shelter from getting moist in cold places.