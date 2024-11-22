Snakes On A Plane: Disney Star Saves Flight From Unwanted Passenger

And here I thought 'Snakes On A Plane' was just a movie. Well that movie concept turned into these peoples' reality as an unwelcome passenger boarded the plan alongside them. Don't worry, nothing got out of hand. Luckily for everyone on board a brave passenger took care of the serpent. Headlines broke out sharing how Disney star saves flight.

Disney Star Saves Flight From Snakes On A Plane

Flights get delayed all of the time. Usually someone is running late or they are checking on the mechanics of the plane. However this time the flight was delayed for another reason. PEOPLE shares that, "Virgin Airlines flight VA1482 in Australia was delayed 20 minutes after passengers spotted a wild snake on board." Where is Robert Irwin when you need him?

Luckily, although the Crocodile Hunter's son was not on board, someone else was. Andre Rerekura was on board and was soon to be the flight's hero. For those who don't know, Rerekura is featured in Disney+'s mini-series Shipwreck Hunters Australia. While the series focuses on skilled divers and underwater environments, Rerekura is no stranger to all manner of wildlife.

In fact, he told PEOPLE that he thought the python on board was "cute." The Disney star then admitted that he wasn't thrilled with the airlines plan to have everyone de-board the plane. He thought that was too much of a hassle seeing as everyone just wanted to get home. A woman's scream behind him alerted him to the python's presence. Now it was time for his snakes on a plane moment of fame.

As the snake slithered past him, Rerekura grabbed it. Then, he took it off the aircraft by himself, meaning no one had to de-board the plane. When he returned he was met with applause from those around him. Everyone cheered as the Disney star saves the flight. How was he thanked for his services? Besides the round of applause he was also gifted a complimentary drink and soda water by flight staff.