Animal Expert Warns Gators And Snakes Will Be Hidden Dangers In Hurricane Milton Aftermath

As Hurricane Milton steadily approaches people are rapidly preparing for the worst. With evacuations and storm preparation people are expecting heavy winds, flooding, and lots of damage. However, there are some hidden dangers that come along with Hurricane Milton as well. An animal expert is warning Floridians to be on the lookout for alligators and snakes following the aftermath of the hurricane.

Alligators And Snakes: The Aftermath of Hurricane Milton

I bet when you think of dangerous caused by hurricanes you think of flying debris from strong wind or flooding. However, this animal expert shares some other hidden dangers of Hurricane Milton. Christopher Gillette works at Bellowing Acres Sanctuary, an alligator and exotic animal sanctuary. Amid the chaos of the approaching storm, he is preparing the animals so they are ready to endure the hurricane.

He shared a video on his Instagram detailing how he and the sanctuary have been preparing to keep their alligators, and various other animals safe. In his video, he address how the alligators stay safe during the inclement weather. He stated, "They just go in the water. Just like their wild counterparts, through the hurricane, these guys will be underwater."

From there he explains that alligators can hold their breath for up to six hours at a time. So these reptiles will go under the water and wait the storm out. He said, "That's what they do in inclement weather like that - just sit on the bottom and wait it out."

How This Leads To Hidden Dangers After Hurricane Milton

While the alligators at Chris's sanctuary will be safe and secure, the same cannot be guaranteed for wild alligators. He warns Florida residents that many animals will be displaced by the hurricane. He stated, "There will be many displaced animals that people have to watch out for, including snakes on the ground." Furthermore, he warns people to keep a sharp eye.

He continues, "They can be easy to miss when they're among all of the fallen branches on the ground." Similarly, the alligators that may have taken refuge at the bottom of lakes, ponds, or flooded roads will be surfacing again once the storm passes. It is these hidden dangers of Hurricane Milton that Chris warns against.

He advises that people remain aware and are "careful navigating areas in the aftermath." Also, although it can be terrifying to come across a snake or an alligator, the animal expert urges Floridians to have compassion. He reminds them, "Many animals will be flooded out of their homes and seeking refuge in unusual places." Just as people will be rebuilding after the destruction, so will the animals.