Turns Out, There's An Island Filled With Snakes And Giant Cockroaches

While an island full of snakes and giant cockroaches seems like a nightmare for most people, it looks like an exciting challenge for one man. Ilha da Queimada Grande is known as Snake Island due to the 4,o00 deadly snakes that live there. This island is off the coast of São Paulo in Brazil and is strictly off-limits to tourists due to its deadly amount of venomous snakes. However, one of the world's most dangerous islands did nothing to deter Lord Miles from exploring it.

Snake Island: One Of The Most Dangerous Islands In The World

Lord Miles is a popular "danger tourist" on the internet. He habitually goes to dangerous places, explores them, and posts them online for his fans. While Snake Island is strictly off-limits, that did little to deter him. Many individuals have died when visiting the island due to the amount of deadly snakes that inhabit it. Among those snakes is a critically endangered species, the lancehead. The lancehead has such highly potent venom that it can kill a human within an hour. With just that snake alone, it is no wonder this island is among the most dangerous islands in the world.

National Geographic shared the following footage from the island.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Cleary, Snake Island is not somewhere that the average person would want to visit, but for Lord Miles—real name Miles Routledge—it seemed like the perfect daytime adventure.

Breaking Laws And Taking Risks

Not only is visiting this island extremely dangerous, and some may argue it is stupid, but it is also illegal. Only certain scientists and researchers who gained special permission were allowed to access Snake Island, meaning that Miles and his team had to sneak on to one of the world's most dangerous islands illegally.

In a video the tourist shared on YouTube, he showed how they had to avoid the Brazilian Coast Guard before arriving.

From there, Miles takes his viewers on a tour of the island. He starts off in a full armor suit, hoping it will protect him from the snake's deadly fangs. However, as the temperature rises and his hike continues, he removes all of his protective gear. Except for the pieces covering his legs and feet.

Miles was going to an abandoned lighthouse towards the center of Snake Island. Luckily, the tourist encounters very few snakes on his journey. He even went as far to say,

"It is not that bad for the second most dangerous island in the world."

He makes it to the lighthouse without incident, leaves his mark, and then starts his descend down back the boat and crew waiting for him. Luckily, the trek down the island was as uneventful as the trek up. Lord Miles made it on and off the island without incident, but this is not the norm and should not be used as an invitation to explore the deadly Snake Island yourself.