Man Dies After Venomous Spider Bites Him Hiding In Restaurant Chair

A man has passed away after being bitten by a spider at a Brazilian restaurant.

According to Unilad, a man, named Vinicius, died five days after being bitten by a spider in Brazil. Vinicius visited Sambass Cafe in Cairu after a boat trip with six of his friends. The restaurant sat on the beachside in the Brazilian state of Bahia. Vinicius and his friends had enjoyed their time there on July 9th, without complications. Unfortunately, it was the next day that Vinicius became very unwell.

Vinicius reported chest pain and shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital as a result. The flesh around the presumed spider bite had already begun to turn black by the time the man had arrived at the hospital. As the venom moved throughout Vinicius's body, necrosis began to occur all over.

As his body tissues began to die and shut down, Vinicius quickly became less healthy. He passed just five days after the bite, on July 14th.

Vinicius is thought to have been bitten after sitting on a wicker sofa at the restaurant on July 9th. One of Vinicius's friends reported seeing a spider's cocoon on the sofa and warning Vinicius of the risk of sitting there. Vinicius of course sat anyway, while the friend sat in a separate seat.

Footage from the night of the bite at the restaurant is being reviewed, in hopes of confirming when and where the bite must have occurred. While Vinicius's friend is confident the wicker sofa is to blame, nothing has been confirmed yet. The owner of Sambass Cafe expressed shock at the incident. "This has never happened in 20 years," said the owner, who wished to remain anonymous.

Moreover, mystery surrounds the species of spider that killed Vinicius. It is assumed that the Brazilian Wandering Spider may be to blame, as it is considered to be one of the most deadly in the world. While the Wandering Spider and the wicker sofa are good places to start, questions still need to be answered in this tragic case.