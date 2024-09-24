Man Arrested For Hiding Two Alligators In His Swimming Pool

While most people joke about wanting exotic pets few follow through on those claims. Additionally, most people dream of having dolphins, otters, goats, or some other animal that is friendly and non-threatening. However, this man had a different idea of the type of pet he wanted. He wanted alligators. Furthermore, he decided to go out and get them. A man gets arrested for hiding two alligators in his swimming pool.

A Man Hides Two Alligators In His Swimming Pool

While only eight percent of American families have a swimming pool in their backyards, almost everyone knows that their purpose is for swimming enjoyment. They are not typically used to house exotic wild animals; however, for this Florida man, that is exactly what he was using his pool for.

A Taste of Country reported that two officers from the Marion County Wildlife Department arrived at this man's home after receiving a tip that he had alligators on his premises. Although he initially denied the claim that he was hiding alligators in his pool, he soon admitted the truth.

Afterwards, the officer went around to the pool and were surprised at all that they found. Taste of Country shared that they found, "a large, recently-killed alligator and many slider turtles that were illegally captured."

Not Just Alligators

Along with hiding alligators in his pool, this man was also hiding red-eared slider turtles. In the state of Florida, you need a specific permit to own these turtles. A permit that this man did not own. While the reasoning for his owning all of these reptiles is unclear, one thing was for certain. All of these animals were there illegally.

Due to that fact, " The man was arrested and faces two counts of possession of an alligator, one count of unlawful take and a count of unlawful take of slider turtles." Luckily, no one went for a swim in his pool while he was hiding alligators in it.